Property Dispute Turns Deadly in Hyderabad: Son Murders Father and Uncle

In a chilling episode of family conflict turning fatal, a man identified as Rakesh struck down his father and uncle in broad daylight in Babulreddy colony, Mailardevpally, Hyderabad. The bloody altercation, which occurred on Saturday, was the tragic culmination of a dispute over a house sale, worth 53 lakh rupees. This ghastly incident was caught on camera and the video rapidly made its rounds on social media.

A Property Dispute Turns Deadly

Rakesh's father, 55-year-old Lakshminarayana, had decided to sell their family house, for which an advance of 15 lakh rupees had already been pocketed from a local buyer. The bone of contention arose when Lakshminarayana planned to retain 20 lakh rupees for himself, causing discord within the family. The disagreement escalated into a full-blown argument when Lakshminarayana assaulted his wife, triggering Rakesh's violent response.

Caught in the Crossfire

Rakesh, an auto driver by profession, retaliated by assaulting his father with a rod. His uncle, Srinivasulu, attempted to intervene but became an unfortunate victim in the process. Both Lakshminarayana and Srinivasulu succumbed to their injuries, dying at the scene. The horrifying episode was recorded by locals and the video subsequently went viral.

Swift Police Action Ensues

The police arrived promptly at the scene, arresting Rakesh. An investigation was initiated, and a case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. As the law takes its course, the incident serves as a stark reminder of how family disputes can sometimes take a turn for the worse, leading to tragic consequences.