Crime

Property Dispute Turns Deadly: 64-Year-Old Man Stabbed in Thane City

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:11 am EST
Property Dispute Turns Deadly: 64-Year-Old Man Stabbed in Thane City

In an unsettling turn of events, a property dispute escalated into a deadly confrontation in Thane city, Maharashtra. A 64-year-old man, identified as Dastagir Allabaksh Sheikh, was brutally stabbed to death, allegedly by his daughter’s mother-in-law. The incident, which took place at a lodge in Bhiwandi town, has left the local community in shock and highlighted the grim reality of familial disputes turning violent.

The Gruesome Incident

On the night between Saturday and Sunday, the tranquility of the lodge was shattered by an act of violence. Sheikh was found lifeless in his room, his throat brutally slit. The alleged weapon of choice was a knife, a detail that painted a gruesome image of the crime scene.

The Accused and the Motive

The alleged assailant, a 52-year-old woman named Shaguftabegum Rafique Beig, was quickly apprehended by the authorities. Beig, who is the victim’s daughter’s mother-in-law, is suspected to have initiated the attack. The motive behind this heinous act, according to the police, stems from an ongoing property dispute between Sheikh and Beig.

Immediate Response and Investigation

Upon discovering Sheikh’s body, the lodge manager promptly alerted the police. The swift response enabled the authorities to arrest Beig without delay, preventing any potential attempt to flee. The investigation into the incident continues, as the authorities work to confirm the motive and gather evidence to ensure justice is served for the victim.

Crime India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

