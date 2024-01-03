en English
Crime

Property Dealer Gunned Down in Bihar, Friend Critically Injured

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:35 pm EST
In a shocking incident, a property dealer named Saurabh Suman, widely known as Ajit Yadav, was gunned down on the Bhalar-Indruk main road in Munger district, Bihar. The fatal shooting occurred on a Monday night when Saurabh, a 45-year-old man, and his friend Shailendra Sharma were returning from a party. The duo was ambushed, leaving Shailendra critically injured.

Local Residents Alert the Police

The critically injured victims were discovered by local residents, who immediately alerted the police. Officers from the Dharhara police station swiftly responded to the emergency call, and both victims were rushed to the Sadar hospital.

Victim Pronounced Dead, Friend in Critical Condition

Upon arrival at the hospital, Saurabh Suman was declared dead, while Shailendra Sharma was transported to Patna due to the severity of his injuries.

Wife Suspects Property Dispute Behind the Murder

An official case has been registered based on the statement provided by Saurabh’s wife, Archana Devi. She suspects Mukul Singh to be the mastermind behind the deadly attack, citing an ongoing property dispute as the likely motive. The police have initiated a serious investigation into the case, which has sent shockwaves through the local community.

Crime India Law
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

