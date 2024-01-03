Property Dealer Gunned Down in Bihar, Friend Critically Injured

In a shocking incident, a property dealer named Saurabh Suman, widely known as Ajit Yadav, was gunned down on the Bhalar-Indruk main road in Munger district, Bihar. The fatal shooting occurred on a Monday night when Saurabh, a 45-year-old man, and his friend Shailendra Sharma were returning from a party. The duo was ambushed, leaving Shailendra critically injured.

Local Residents Alert the Police

The critically injured victims were discovered by local residents, who immediately alerted the police. Officers from the Dharhara police station swiftly responded to the emergency call, and both victims were rushed to the Sadar hospital.

Victim Pronounced Dead, Friend in Critical Condition

Upon arrival at the hospital, Saurabh Suman was declared dead, while Shailendra Sharma was transported to Patna due to the severity of his injuries.

Wife Suspects Property Dispute Behind the Murder

An official case has been registered based on the statement provided by Saurabh’s wife, Archana Devi. She suspects Mukul Singh to be the mastermind behind the deadly attack, citing an ongoing property dispute as the likely motive. The police have initiated a serious investigation into the case, which has sent shockwaves through the local community.