Property Dealer Arrested in Indore for Alleged Theft from Colleague's Scooter

In a striking turn of events, a property dealer in the Sanyogitaganj area of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, found himself on the wrong side of the law. Arrested on charges of stealing gold ornaments and important documents, the dealer allegedly took advantage of another dealer's trust, swiping valuables approximate to Rs 2.5 lakh from a parked scooter's dickey.

Advertisment

Catching the Thief

Dilip Pariyani, the victim, discovered the theft after returning to his parked scooter in the parking lot of Dawa Bazar. Pariyani, who had parked his scooter for work-related activities, found the dickey empty. Alarmed, he promptly searched the vicinity for any signs of the perpetrator or the stolen items before deciding to file a police report.

Swift Police Action

Advertisment

Upon receiving the complaint, the police sprang into action. Using CCTV footage from the area, they managed to identify and apprehend the suspect. The footage played a crucial role in the case, pointing the police in the right direction and providing substantial evidence against the accused.

Unveiling the Culprit

Upon apprehension, the police managed to recover the stolen documents from the accused, revealing a shocking detail - the accused was reportedly a colleague of the complainant. As the interrogation continues, the police aim to recover the missing gold ornaments and to unfold the full extent and motive behind the incident.