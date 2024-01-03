Prominent Ugandan Pastor Aloysius Bugingo Survives Assasination Attempt: A Deeper Look

Renowned Ugandan Pastor, Aloysius Bugingo, a known supporter of President Yoweri Museveni, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on Tuesday evening that left his bodyguard dead. Unidentified assailants attacked Bugingo’s vehicle in Kampala and fled the scene on a motorcycle, sparking a nation-wide manhunt and heightening concerns about the security of public figures in Uganda.

Assassination Attempt on Bugingo

The attack on Bugingo occurred in the Namungoona, Lubaga division of Kampala. The assailants opened fire on the pastor’s vehicle, fatally wounding his driver, Richard Muhumuza, and injuring Bugingo. Despite his injuries, Bugingo managed to drive the vehicle to the hospital. The Ugandan police have since classified the event as a ‘murder attempt’, and a comprehensive investigation is underway to apprehend the culprits.

Significant Public Figure

Bugingo is a prominent religious figure and businessman in Uganda, known for his leadership in the House of Prayer Ministries and the Director of the Salt Media Group of Companies. His open support for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader, President Yoweri Museveni, and his regular criticism of the opposition have made him a controversial figure in the country’s political landscape.

Concern Over Rising Violence

This violent episode has raised significant concerns over the safety of public figures in Uganda, particularly those with political affiliations or high profiles. This incident follows a year marked by unprecedented gun violence in Uganda in 2023. The Ugandan community, Bugingo’s followers, and well-wishers are awaiting further details on the circumstances surrounding the attack and the pastor’s condition following the attempted assassination.