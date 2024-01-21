Prominent UDP Attorney Accused of Rape: A Developing Controversy in Belize

In an unexpected event that has sparked widespread controversy, a prominent attorney from the United Democratic Party (UDP) in Belize has been accused of rape by two women. The allegations, which surfaced on January 13, pertain to an incident that reportedly occurred two days prior. Despite the gravity of the situation, the accused attorney willingly participated in a police interview.

UDP Reacts to Allegations

In light of the serious allegations, the UDP has issued a statement expressing its condemnation of violence against women and calling for a thorough investigation by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Cheryl Lynn Vidal. However, the DPP has yet to comment on the case, leaving many in anticipation of her response.

The Role of the Commissioner of Police

The Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams, has confirmed that the case file has been submitted to the DPP for further action. The decision now lies in the hands of the DPP, marking an important step in the legal process that will determine the validity of the allegations in court.

Victims' Accounts and Medical Evidence

One of the alleged victims, a member of the Belize Coast Guard, recalls meeting the attorney at a nightclub and accepting a ride to his home. Following drinks at his house, she claims to have lost consciousness and woke up naked beside the half-nude attorney without any memory of the events that transpired. Her friend, the second victim, alleges a similar experience of sexual assault while unconscious. Medical examinations suggest that both women were carnally known. Attempts to contact the accused for his perspective were unsuccessful, adding more uncertainty to this developing story.