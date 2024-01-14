en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Prominent Punjab Political Leader Sonu Cheema Assassinated in Broad Daylight

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:30 am EST
Prominent Punjab Political Leader Sonu Cheema Assassinated in Broad Daylight

In a shocking incident that has sent ripples through political circles, Aman Kumar, better known as Sonu Cheema, the Sarpanch of Adda Jhabal, fell victim to a fatal assault. A prominent figure in the Tarn Taran Constituency of Punjab, Cheema was shot at point-blank range on Bhikhi Wind Road.

On the Scene

It was an ordinary day in the salon where Sonu Cheema was having his hair cut. Then, chaos erupted as one of the two unknown assailants on motorcycles entered the salon, fired two gunshots, and fled the scene. The accomplice, waiting outside on the motorcycle, facilitated a swift escape, leaving behind a scene of horror and disbelief.

Immediate Aftermath

In the wake of the attack, Cheema was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Amritsar. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, he succumbed to his injuries, leaving a void in the political landscape of Tarn Taran.

Investigation Underway

The Punjab Police, now faced with a high-profile murder case, are presumably leaving no stone unturned in their investigation. Using CCTV footage from the surrounding areas as a crucial piece of evidence, their efforts are focused on tracing the unidentified assailants. The fact that Cheema, who habitually carried a weapon, had left it in his car on this fateful day adds another layer of mystery to the case.

The sudden and brutal murder of Sonu Cheema, a respected Sarpanch and political leader, has caused a stir in the region. As the investigation unfolds, the residents of Tarn Taran anxiously await justice for a leader who met an untimely and tragic end.

0
Crime India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
37 seconds ago
RCMP Officer's Use of Force in Bigstone Cree Nation Deemed Lawful Despite Severe Injuries
On October 21, 2020, a distressing incident unfolded in Calling Lake, nestled within the Bigstone Cree Nation. An altercation between a woman and a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer resulted in the woman sustaining grave injuries. The incident originated from a simple welfare check, which soon escalated into a physical confrontation lasting a significant
RCMP Officer's Use of Force in Bigstone Cree Nation Deemed Lawful Despite Severe Injuries
Man Unexpectedly Attacked in Daylight, Receives Immediate Medical Care
13 mins ago
Man Unexpectedly Attacked in Daylight, Receives Immediate Medical Care
Violent Altercation in Brixton Leaves Four Men Injured
23 mins ago
Violent Altercation in Brixton Leaves Four Men Injured
Gaurav Khanna Arrested: A Cautionary Tale of Deceit in the Modelling Industry
1 min ago
Gaurav Khanna Arrested: A Cautionary Tale of Deceit in the Modelling Industry
Uttar Pradesh Police Unveils 'Big Data Analysis' Portal for Crime Analytics
8 mins ago
Uttar Pradesh Police Unveils 'Big Data Analysis' Portal for Crime Analytics
Tel Aviv Unites in 24-Hour Rally, Marking 100 Tormenting Days Since Hamas Attack
11 mins ago
Tel Aviv Unites in 24-Hour Rally, Marking 100 Tormenting Days Since Hamas Attack
Latest Headlines
World News
Matt Riddle Opens Up About WWE Release on Kurt Angle Show
12 seconds
Matt Riddle Opens Up About WWE Release on Kurt Angle Show
Kenyan Leaders Advocate for Deputy President Change Ahead of 2027 Elections
14 seconds
Kenyan Leaders Advocate for Deputy President Change Ahead of 2027 Elections
Call to Improve Accessibility at Dunmanway's Hydrotherapy Pool
18 seconds
Call to Improve Accessibility at Dunmanway's Hydrotherapy Pool
Peter Reading Officially Appointed as Yorkshire Ambulance Service CEO
1 min
Peter Reading Officially Appointed as Yorkshire Ambulance Service CEO
Lloyd Harris Exits Australian Open After Defeat to Quentin Halys
2 mins
Lloyd Harris Exits Australian Open After Defeat to Quentin Halys
President of India to Inaugurate Infrastructure Projects and Address Events in Meghalaya and Assam
2 mins
President of India to Inaugurate Infrastructure Projects and Address Events in Meghalaya and Assam
Coco Gauff Criticizes USTA's Cartoon Artwork of American Players
2 mins
Coco Gauff Criticizes USTA's Cartoon Artwork of American Players
Taiwan Elects William Lai Ching-te in Landmark Presidential Win
4 mins
Taiwan Elects William Lai Ching-te in Landmark Presidential Win
Sébastian Buemi Powers to 31st Podium at Mexico City E-Prix
4 mins
Sébastian Buemi Powers to 31st Podium at Mexico City E-Prix
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
1 hour
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
10 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
10 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app