Prominent Punjab Political Leader Sonu Cheema Assassinated in Broad Daylight

In a shocking incident that has sent ripples through political circles, Aman Kumar, better known as Sonu Cheema, the Sarpanch of Adda Jhabal, fell victim to a fatal assault. A prominent figure in the Tarn Taran Constituency of Punjab, Cheema was shot at point-blank range on Bhikhi Wind Road.

On the Scene

It was an ordinary day in the salon where Sonu Cheema was having his hair cut. Then, chaos erupted as one of the two unknown assailants on motorcycles entered the salon, fired two gunshots, and fled the scene. The accomplice, waiting outside on the motorcycle, facilitated a swift escape, leaving behind a scene of horror and disbelief.

Immediate Aftermath

In the wake of the attack, Cheema was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Amritsar. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, he succumbed to his injuries, leaving a void in the political landscape of Tarn Taran.

Investigation Underway

The Punjab Police, now faced with a high-profile murder case, are presumably leaving no stone unturned in their investigation. Using CCTV footage from the surrounding areas as a crucial piece of evidence, their efforts are focused on tracing the unidentified assailants. The fact that Cheema, who habitually carried a weapon, had left it in his car on this fateful day adds another layer of mystery to the case.

The sudden and brutal murder of Sonu Cheema, a respected Sarpanch and political leader, has caused a stir in the region. As the investigation unfolds, the residents of Tarn Taran anxiously await justice for a leader who met an untimely and tragic end.