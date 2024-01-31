Prominent Public Affairs Analyst Arrested on Child Rape Charges in Niger State

In a shocking incident that has rocked Bosso Estate in Minna, Niger State, a prominent public affairs analyst and retired civil servant, Adamu Danga-Rijau, has been apprehended on charges of raping a 5-year-old child. The alleged crime took place within the confines of a local Muslim cemetery, a detail that has further fueled the public outrage.

The incident occurred on the evening of January 30th, around 6:30 pm. Passersby who happened upon the scene took immediate action, resulting in Danga-Rijau's arrest. The child victim was promptly escorted to the police clinic for a necessary medical examination, ensuring immediate attention to the child's wellbeing.

High-Profile Case Transferred to State CID

In light of the serious allegations and the prominent status of the alleged perpetrator, the case has been transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The move is indicative of the gravity of the accusation, promising a thorough and meticulous investigation.

The unsettling event has sent tremors through the local community, sparking a wave of anger and disbelief. Given the nature of the crime and Danga-Rijau's profile, the case is bound to generate widespread reactions, as it highlights the stark reality of child sexual abuse.