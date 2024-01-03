en English
Crime

Prominent NEMRC Leader Joedil Virtudazo Killed in Clash with 67th Infantry Battalion

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
Prominent NEMRC Leader Joedil Virtudazo Killed in Clash with 67th Infantry Battalion

In a significant blow to the Regional Sentro De Grabidad, North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee (RSDG, NEMRC), Joedil Cayapos Virtudazo, also known as ‘Jerby’ or ‘Janjalani’, was killed during an encounter with the 67th Infantry Battalion (67IB) under the 701st Infantry Brigade. The clash took place on December 26, 2023, in Sitio Paradise, Barangay Santa Juana, Tagbina, Surigao del Sur, and lasted for approximately 20 minutes.

The Encounter and Its Timing

The incident coincided with the anniversary of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and occurred just a day before a two-day ceasefire was to be observed by the communist forces. Virtudazo’s group had been on the move in the Southern Mindanao area, an area previously declared insurgency-free following the dismantlement of Virtudazo’s group by the 14th Infantry (Avengers) Battalion.

Implications of Virtudazo’s Death

Virtudazo’s demise is seen as a significant setback to the NEMRC. Brigadier General Allan D. Hambala of the 10th Infantry (Kagitingan) Division (10th ID) has applauded the military’s actions and called on the remaining members of the NPA to surrender. He assured them of their safety.

The Aftermath

The body of the deceased leader is currently at Toni Funeral Services in Tagbina. The military continued its operations, finding an additional cadaver approximately 120 meters away from the encounter site. The identity of this individual couldn’t be verified due to advanced decomposition.

Crime Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

