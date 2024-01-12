Prominent Maoist Leader Sabyasachi Goswami Arrested by West Bengal Police

In a significant development, Sabyasachi Goswami, an eminent Maoist leader, has been arrested by the West Bengal Police near the Jharkhand border in the Purulia district. Known by his alias ‘Kishore,’ Goswami was on the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) most-wanted list with a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head.

Apprehension and Confiscation

Goswami’s arrest took place on Thursday night in a forest near the Chaunia village, under the jurisdiction of the Baghmundi police station. During his arrest, the police discovered and confiscated a few rounds of ammunition, a 9mm pistol, and several documents from his possession.

Goswami’s Maoist Background

Goswami, in his mid-50s, has been actively involved in attempting to revive the Maoist movement in various districts of West Bengal, including Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, and parts of Paschim Medinipur. A native of the Sodepur Road area in South 24 Parganas district, he is popularly known as ‘Kishoreda’ among his followers. His involvement with the Maoist organization dates back to around 2000. Throughout these years, he held several key positions and was arrested multiple times by different agencies including the CID, Bengal STF, and a central agency from Assam.

Implications of Goswami’s Arrest

With Goswami’s arrest, the police have achieved a significant success in curbing the resurgence of Naxalite insurgency in certain pockets of West Bengal. His apprehension not only disrupts the attempts to reorganize the Maoist movement but also sends a strong message to other active members and potential recruits. Goswami’s arrest has been hailed as a major breakthrough in the ongoing fight against left-wing extremism in the state.