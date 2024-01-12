en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Prominent Maoist Leader Sabyasachi Goswami Arrested by West Bengal Police

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:54 am EST
Prominent Maoist Leader Sabyasachi Goswami Arrested by West Bengal Police

In a significant development, Sabyasachi Goswami, an eminent Maoist leader, has been arrested by the West Bengal Police near the Jharkhand border in the Purulia district. Known by his alias ‘Kishore,’ Goswami was on the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) most-wanted list with a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head.

Apprehension and Confiscation

Goswami’s arrest took place on Thursday night in a forest near the Chaunia village, under the jurisdiction of the Baghmundi police station. During his arrest, the police discovered and confiscated a few rounds of ammunition, a 9mm pistol, and several documents from his possession.

Goswami’s Maoist Background

Goswami, in his mid-50s, has been actively involved in attempting to revive the Maoist movement in various districts of West Bengal, including Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, and parts of Paschim Medinipur. A native of the Sodepur Road area in South 24 Parganas district, he is popularly known as ‘Kishoreda’ among his followers. His involvement with the Maoist organization dates back to around 2000. Throughout these years, he held several key positions and was arrested multiple times by different agencies including the CID, Bengal STF, and a central agency from Assam.

Implications of Goswami’s Arrest

With Goswami’s arrest, the police have achieved a significant success in curbing the resurgence of Naxalite insurgency in certain pockets of West Bengal. His apprehension not only disrupts the attempts to reorganize the Maoist movement but also sends a strong message to other active members and potential recruits. Goswami’s arrest has been hailed as a major breakthrough in the ongoing fight against left-wing extremism in the state.

0
Crime India Terrorism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
7 mins ago
Metropolitan Police Release E-fit Image in Mitcham Rape Case, Appeal for Public's Assistance
In a crucial development in the Mitcham rape case, the Metropolitan Police have released an e-fit image of the suspect, a step aimed at accelerating the investigation and bringing the offender to justice. The incident, which transpired on October 11, 2023, at approximately 11:30 am, involved a woman in her 60s who reported being assaulted
Metropolitan Police Release E-fit Image in Mitcham Rape Case, Appeal for Public's Assistance
High-Speed Chase with Outlaw Gang Member Ends in Arrest
10 mins ago
High-Speed Chase with Outlaw Gang Member Ends in Arrest
Indonesia's KPK Arrests Labuhanbatu's Regent in Corruption Sting Operation
16 mins ago
Indonesia's KPK Arrests Labuhanbatu's Regent in Corruption Sting Operation
Laurence Fox's Controversial Suggestion to Bomb Migrants Sparks Outrage
9 mins ago
Laurence Fox's Controversial Suggestion to Bomb Migrants Sparks Outrage
Laurence Fox's Outrageous Suggestion to Bomb Migrants Incites Fury
9 mins ago
Laurence Fox's Outrageous Suggestion to Bomb Migrants Incites Fury
Two Arrested in Bengal for Attack on Probe Agency Officials
10 mins ago
Two Arrested in Bengal for Attack on Probe Agency Officials
Latest Headlines
World News
Navigating the January Transfer Window: Portsmouth FC Manager John Mousinho Discusses Recruitment Challenges
9 seconds
Navigating the January Transfer Window: Portsmouth FC Manager John Mousinho Discusses Recruitment Challenges
An Eventful Week in Hockey: Philadelphia Flyers' New Addition and More
37 seconds
An Eventful Week in Hockey: Philadelphia Flyers' New Addition and More
Manchester United Undergoes Comprehensive Audit by Sir Dave Brailsford Amid Ineos Stake Acquisition
1 min
Manchester United Undergoes Comprehensive Audit by Sir Dave Brailsford Amid Ineos Stake Acquisition
John Mahama Vows to Fight Corruption in Ghana
2 mins
John Mahama Vows to Fight Corruption in Ghana
Rep. Clay Higgins Alleges FBI Involvement in January 6 Capitol Riot
4 mins
Rep. Clay Higgins Alleges FBI Involvement in January 6 Capitol Riot
Impact of Public Service Cuts on Women and Low-Income Families Discussed in Senedd's Finance Committee
4 mins
Impact of Public Service Cuts on Women and Low-Income Families Discussed in Senedd's Finance Committee
Medvedev Warns of War Declaration if UK Troops Deploy in Ukraine
5 mins
Medvedev Warns of War Declaration if UK Troops Deploy in Ukraine
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 mins
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
No. 11 Auburn Tigers Set to Host No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats: A Gymnastics Showdown Awaits
6 mins
No. 11 Auburn Tigers Set to Host No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats: A Gymnastics Showdown Awaits
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
59 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
2 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
5 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app