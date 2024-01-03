en English
Crime

Prominent Doctor Escapes Kidnapping Attempt in Jamshedpur: A Case of Community Vigilance

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:31 pm EST
Prominent Doctor Escapes Kidnapping Attempt in Jamshedpur: A Case of Community Vigilance

In a shocking turn of events, Dr. B Pradhan, a respected ENT specialist based in Jamshedpur, narrowly evaded a kidnapping attempt. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening near the Golmuri roundabout, a typically bustling area of the city. As Dr. Pradhan was exiting his clinic and making his way to his car, a man approached him under the pretense of seeking parking advice.

Unexpected Ambush

Ignoring the stranger, Dr. Pradhan entered his car, only to be ambushed. The man grabbed his throat while another individual stealthily entered the vehicle. In response, the doctor raised a loud alarm, startling the assailants and causing them to abandon their kidnapping attempt.

Swift Community Action

In a commendable display of community vigilance, locals chased down the fleeing suspects, managing to apprehend them. They also recovered a country-made pistol and four bullets from one of the attackers. The police were promptly notified and the suspects were taken into custody.

Police Investigation Underway

The suspects, who claim to hail from Begusarai, are currently being interrogated. The police are diligently investigating the motive behind the attempted kidnapping and are on the lookout for any other potential accomplices. This incident has sparked a conversation about safety in the area and underscores the importance of community vigilance.

In a separate incident, a six-month-old baby was tragically killed and her mother injured during a skirmish between security forces and Maoists in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh. The Naxals are demanding an inquiry into the incident. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister expressed his determination to eradicate Maoist insurgency and bring stability to Bastar. The area has recently seen several gunfights between security forces and Maoists, resulting in casualties on both sides. The Union Home Minister has assured the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister of robust measures against Maoist activities in the state.

Crime India Safety
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

