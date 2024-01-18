Prominent Actors Voice Accusations Against Israel Amid ICJ Genocide Case

In an unprecedented move, a galaxy of acclaimed actors from globally recognized TV series have lent their voices to a grave cause – narrating accusations against Israel for the alleged genocide in Gaza. These recorded readings, interspersed with grim statistics and harrowing accounts, have been released in the backdrop of the initial hearing of a case lodged by South Africa at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The inciting incident for these accusations was Israel's military response to a cross-border attack initiated by Hamas on October 7th. Israel maintains that the ensuing conflict resulted in approximately 1,200 casualties. However, the situation on the ground in Gaza paints a dire picture, with the majority of the casualties reported to be children and women. Palestinian authorities have placed the toll much higher, with a staggering count of at least 24,448 deaths and 61,504 injuries.

Voices of the Unheard

Among the notable participants in these readings are stars from 'The Crown' including Khalid Abdalla and Tobias Menzies, 'Game of Thrones' actors like Charles Dance, Carice van Houten, and Lena Headey, as well as Hollywood veterans Susan Sarandon and Cynthia Nixon. These videos have sparked a significant reaction on social media platforms, raising global awareness about the contentious issue.

As per the UN, 85% of Gaza's population is internally displaced, and the region is grappling with severe shortages of essentials such as food, clean water, and medicine. Despite the mounting international pressure and the poignant accusations, Israel has refuted the allegations of genocide, stating that its military actions are a defensive measure to safeguard its citizens. The case at the ICJ poses a severe international legal challenge for Israel, with potential far-reaching implications.