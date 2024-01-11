Probation Officers Suspended in Los Angeles County: Alleged Misconduct at Juvenile Hall

Eight probation officers from Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Los Angeles County have been suspended following allegations of misconduct involving juveniles. These officers have been placed on administrative leave as an immediate response to the incident that occurred in December. The specifics of the incident remain undisclosed, but it has triggered a major response from the Department of Probation.

Commitment to Transparency and Accountability

Chief Guillermo Viera Rosa of the Department of Probation has taken a strong stance on the issue. He has emphasized his dedication to leadership, transparency, and accountability within the department. In response to the incident, Viera Rosa has reiterated his commitment to reforming the county’s juvenile detention system.

A Safe Rehabilitative Environment

Part of Viera Rosa’s mission is to ensure a safe rehabilitative environment for the youth in their care. This involves stringent measures to remove staff members who do not align with the department’s values and standards. The recent incident at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall has brought this issue to the forefront.

Independent Investigation by Sheriff’s Department

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct an independent investigation into the incident. This move is designed to preserve the integrity of the investigation. The probation department’s internal affairs will not be involved in the investigation process. The incident comes after the reopening of the juvenile hall, following the closure of other county facilities due to issues.