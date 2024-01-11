en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Probation Officers Suspended in Los Angeles County: Alleged Misconduct at Juvenile Hall

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:42 am EST
Probation Officers Suspended in Los Angeles County: Alleged Misconduct at Juvenile Hall

Eight probation officers from Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Los Angeles County have been suspended following allegations of misconduct involving juveniles. These officers have been placed on administrative leave as an immediate response to the incident that occurred in December. The specifics of the incident remain undisclosed, but it has triggered a major response from the Department of Probation.

Commitment to Transparency and Accountability

Chief Guillermo Viera Rosa of the Department of Probation has taken a strong stance on the issue. He has emphasized his dedication to leadership, transparency, and accountability within the department. In response to the incident, Viera Rosa has reiterated his commitment to reforming the county’s juvenile detention system.

A Safe Rehabilitative Environment

Part of Viera Rosa’s mission is to ensure a safe rehabilitative environment for the youth in their care. This involves stringent measures to remove staff members who do not align with the department’s values and standards. The recent incident at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall has brought this issue to the forefront.

Independent Investigation by Sheriff’s Department

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct an independent investigation into the incident. This move is designed to preserve the integrity of the investigation. The probation department’s internal affairs will not be involved in the investigation process. The incident comes after the reopening of the juvenile hall, following the closure of other county facilities due to issues.

0
Crime Law United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
4 mins ago
Narrow Escape for Forest Officials in Sand Smuggler Attack; Tensions Rise Among Podu Cultivators
In the Rollapadu forest area of Yellandu mandal, located in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, a group of forest department personnel narrowly evaded an attack by sand smugglers. The incident unfolded on Wednesday when a team of 10 officials, including a range officer, were operating based on inside information regarding illicit sand smuggling. Attack on Forest Officials
Narrow Escape for Forest Officials in Sand Smuggler Attack; Tensions Rise Among Podu Cultivators
Hunter Biden to Plead Not Guilty to Tax Offenses Amidst Political Turmoil
9 mins ago
Hunter Biden to Plead Not Guilty to Tax Offenses Amidst Political Turmoil
Police Officer Assaulted during Arrest in Gillen, Suspect in Custody
15 mins ago
Police Officer Assaulted during Arrest in Gillen, Suspect in Custody
Drug-Induced Violence: Man Sentenced for Brutal Assault on Acquaintance
5 mins ago
Drug-Induced Violence: Man Sentenced for Brutal Assault on Acquaintance
Arrest of Stepmother Adds New Twist to San Antonio Double Homicide
6 mins ago
Arrest of Stepmother Adds New Twist to San Antonio Double Homicide
Sheriff Swanson Launches Billboard Campaign to Combat Human Trafficking in Michigan
7 mins ago
Sheriff Swanson Launches Billboard Campaign to Combat Human Trafficking in Michigan
Latest Headlines
World News
Court Rules in Favor of RNC, Striking Down Ten Provisions of Virgin Islands Election Law
2 mins
Court Rules in Favor of RNC, Striking Down Ten Provisions of Virgin Islands Election Law
House Music Vocalist Kathy Brown Fights Stage 4 Lung Cancer: Fundraising Efforts Underway
2 mins
House Music Vocalist Kathy Brown Fights Stage 4 Lung Cancer: Fundraising Efforts Underway
Black Sticks Trio Set for Milestone Games Amidst Olympic Qualifying Efforts
2 mins
Black Sticks Trio Set for Milestone Games Amidst Olympic Qualifying Efforts
Joenathan Mays: McLaren Flint's Outstanding Employee of the Month
5 mins
Joenathan Mays: McLaren Flint's Outstanding Employee of the Month
Passenger Defecates Mid-Flight, Causing Distress on Delta Airlines
5 mins
Passenger Defecates Mid-Flight, Causing Distress on Delta Airlines
ONE Championship Star Fariya Aminipour's Tragic Demise: An Unfulfilled Dream and Lasting Legacy
5 mins
ONE Championship Star Fariya Aminipour's Tragic Demise: An Unfulfilled Dream and Lasting Legacy
Civil Society Coalition Challenges Dissolution of Universities' Governing Councils in Nigeria
6 mins
Civil Society Coalition Challenges Dissolution of Universities' Governing Councils in Nigeria
High School Sports Roundup: A Weekend of Wins, Losses, and Celebrations
8 mins
High School Sports Roundup: A Weekend of Wins, Losses, and Celebrations
Hunter Biden to Plead Not Guilty to Tax Offenses Amidst Political Turmoil
9 mins
Hunter Biden to Plead Not Guilty to Tax Offenses Amidst Political Turmoil
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
3 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
3 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
6 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
10 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
11 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app