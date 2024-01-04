en English
Crime

Probation for Man Who Stole Van with Prize-Winning Dog Inside

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:52 pm EST
Probation for Man Who Stole Van with Prize-Winning Dog Inside

It was an unusual day on January 8, 2022, in South St. Paul, when a Chrysler Town & Country minivan, housing a prize-winning boxer dog named Jasper, was stolen. The van belonged to Michelle Baker, who was in the city for the Land O’Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show, an event that had just seen Jasper clinch the Best of Breed award. The thief, 36-year-old Timothy Jeffery Borrman, found himself under the scanner of the South St. Paul police, thanks to a digital manhunt spurred by Facebook.

A Theft, a Dog, and a Desperate Search

Baker had left the van running outside the Envision Hotel to grab a cup of coffee, inadvertently leaving her belongings and Jasper inside. Borrman seized this opportunity and drove away with the vehicle. The South St. Paul police utilized Facebook as a tool to recover Jasper, leading to the identification of Borrman, who was caught on hotel surveillance. Community members Tara and James Wintz also played a significant role in the identification process.

Recovery of Jasper and the Aftermath

Jasper was found safe two days later and returned to a relieved Baker. Borrman, who confessed to being homeless and under the influence of meth at the time, had left the van outside his cousin’s residence in St. Paul. Amid the frigid temperatures, Jasper was found shivering and hungry but unharmed, marking a happy ending to the tense search.

The Sentence and Probation

Following Borrman’s confession, he was sentenced to three years of probation, a result of a plea deal that saw a stayed prison sentence, no additional jail time beyond the 180 days already served, and the dismissal of a felony drug possession charge. Borrman’s probation conditions include a chemical dependency evaluation and potential treatment, a crucial step towards his rehabilitation.

Crime United States
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

