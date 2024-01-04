Probation for Man Who Stole Van with Prize-Winning Dog Inside

It was an unusual day on January 8, 2022, in South St. Paul, when a Chrysler Town & Country minivan, housing a prize-winning boxer dog named Jasper, was stolen. The van belonged to Michelle Baker, who was in the city for the Land O’Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show, an event that had just seen Jasper clinch the Best of Breed award. The thief, 36-year-old Timothy Jeffery Borrman, found himself under the scanner of the South St. Paul police, thanks to a digital manhunt spurred by Facebook.

A Theft, a Dog, and a Desperate Search

Baker had left the van running outside the Envision Hotel to grab a cup of coffee, inadvertently leaving her belongings and Jasper inside. Borrman seized this opportunity and drove away with the vehicle. The South St. Paul police utilized Facebook as a tool to recover Jasper, leading to the identification of Borrman, who was caught on hotel surveillance. Community members Tara and James Wintz also played a significant role in the identification process.

Recovery of Jasper and the Aftermath

Jasper was found safe two days later and returned to a relieved Baker. Borrman, who confessed to being homeless and under the influence of meth at the time, had left the van outside his cousin’s residence in St. Paul. Amid the frigid temperatures, Jasper was found shivering and hungry but unharmed, marking a happy ending to the tense search.

The Sentence and Probation

Following Borrman’s confession, he was sentenced to three years of probation, a result of a plea deal that saw a stayed prison sentence, no additional jail time beyond the 180 days already served, and the dismissal of a felony drug possession charge. Borrman’s probation conditions include a chemical dependency evaluation and potential treatment, a crucial step towards his rehabilitation.