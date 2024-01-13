en English
Crime

Prison Warden at ‘Monster Mansion’ Stabbed in Pre-Planned Attack

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:09 pm EST
A prison officer at Her Majesty’s Prison (HMP) Frankland in County Durham fell victim to a premeditated attack by an inmate, believed to be a Muslim convert. The inmate used an improvised weapon, often referred to as a ‘shank’ in prison parlance, to stab the officer multiple times. The assault echoed with the inmate’s shouts of ‘Allahu Akbar’ — ‘God is Greatest’ in Arabic — casting a chilling pall over the incident. The officer’s injuries, while serious, were not life-threatening, and he has been hospitalized.

Fearsome Reputation of HMP Frankland

HMP Frankland, notorious as the ‘Monster Mansion’, is a high-security prison with a capacity of 850 inmates. It houses a grim roll call of individuals convicted of heinous crimes such as murder, rape, and terrorism. The prison’s notorious residents include infamous figures like Ian Huntley, Wayne Couzens, and Levi Bellfield.

Lockdown and Aftermath

Following the attack, the prison was placed under lockdown to facilitate a comprehensive search. Another officer, who was punched in the face during the incident, has since been discharged from medical care. The attack, according to a source, was well-planned—the inmate had crafted the ‘shank’ with the express intent to carry out the stabbing.

Muslim Converts and Gang Culture in Prisons

HMP Frankland features a wing specifically for Islamist inmates, an arrangement reflecting a troubling trend within the prison. There have been reports of many inmates converting to Islam under the threat of Muslim gangs operating within the facility. Such forced conversions and the gang culture pose a significant challenge to the prison authorities and underline the need for a robust response.

In response to the incident, The Prison Service made it clear that violence against prison staff would not be tolerated and that severe penalties would be sought for those responsible. The assault is currently under police investigation, and the authorities have yet to make further comments.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

