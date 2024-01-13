Prison Warden at ‘Monster Mansion’ Stabbed in Pre-Planned Attack

A prison officer at Her Majesty’s Prison (HMP) Frankland in County Durham fell victim to a premeditated attack by an inmate, believed to be a Muslim convert. The inmate used an improvised weapon, often referred to as a ‘shank’ in prison parlance, to stab the officer multiple times. The assault echoed with the inmate’s shouts of ‘Allahu Akbar’ — ‘God is Greatest’ in Arabic — casting a chilling pall over the incident. The officer’s injuries, while serious, were not life-threatening, and he has been hospitalized.

Fearsome Reputation of HMP Frankland

HMP Frankland, notorious as the ‘Monster Mansion’, is a high-security prison with a capacity of 850 inmates. It houses a grim roll call of individuals convicted of heinous crimes such as murder, rape, and terrorism. The prison’s notorious residents include infamous figures like Ian Huntley, Wayne Couzens, and Levi Bellfield.

Lockdown and Aftermath

Following the attack, the prison was placed under lockdown to facilitate a comprehensive search. Another officer, who was punched in the face during the incident, has since been discharged from medical care. The attack, according to a source, was well-planned—the inmate had crafted the ‘shank’ with the express intent to carry out the stabbing.

Muslim Converts and Gang Culture in Prisons

HMP Frankland features a wing specifically for Islamist inmates, an arrangement reflecting a troubling trend within the prison. There have been reports of many inmates converting to Islam under the threat of Muslim gangs operating within the facility. Such forced conversions and the gang culture pose a significant challenge to the prison authorities and underline the need for a robust response.

In response to the incident, The Prison Service made it clear that violence against prison staff would not be tolerated and that severe penalties would be sought for those responsible. The assault is currently under police investigation, and the authorities have yet to make further comments.