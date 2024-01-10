en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Prison Officer Denies Misconduct and Unauthorized Computer Access Charges

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:34 am EST
Prison Officer Denies Misconduct and Unauthorized Computer Access Charges

In a twist of events that has caught the public’s attention, prison officer Megan Breen, aged 21, has pleaded not guilty to charges of misconduct in public office and unauthorized computer access at Cardiff Crown Court. Allegations have been levied against her for having an illicit affair with an inmate while working in two different prisons in Gwent, South Wales – HMP Usk, a category C prison, and HMP Prescoed, an open prison. The alleged affair came to light between February and May 2022, raising serious questions about the integrity of prison officials.

Misconduct in Public Office

The first charge brought against Breen accuses her of conducting herself inappropriately by engaging in a relationship with a prisoner, an act that is considered a serious violation of public trust. The law maintains a clear and stringent boundary between prison officers and inmates to uphold the integrity of the correctional system. This charge underscores the gravity of the alleged relationship, highlighting the potential compromise of institutional safety and order.

Unauthorized Computer Access

The second charge adds another layer of complexity to the case. It alleges that Breen accessed a computer program or data without the necessary permissions. While not directly related to the alleged affair, this charge, if proven, could shed light on potential breaches of institutional data and security protocols.

Case Adjourned, Trial in November

The case has been adjourned for the time being, and a trial is slated to take place in November. The incident has cast a shadow over HMP Usk and HMP Prescoed, which are jointly managed facilities. Usk houses 280 inmates, while Prescoed is an open prison housing offenders nearing the end of their sentences. The impact of the allegations on the morale and operations of these facilities remains to be seen, making the upcoming trial a highly anticipated event.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
58 seconds ago
Mumbai Bank Manager Killed by Boyfriend in a Fit of Jealousy
In the bustling city of Mumbai, a tragic incident unfolded at what was intended to be a joyous birthday celebration, casting a dark shadow over the festivities. The victim, a bank manager identified as Nilesh Patil, was murdered by her boyfriend amidst the revelry. The alleged perpetrator, who was romantically involved with Patil, committed the
Mumbai Bank Manager Killed by Boyfriend in a Fit of Jealousy
TV Studio in Ecuador Assaulted During Live Broadcast Amid Rising Violence
13 mins ago
TV Studio in Ecuador Assaulted During Live Broadcast Amid Rising Violence
Nigeria Police Rescue Kidnapped Hotelier Following Violent Abduction and Ransom Payment
18 mins ago
Nigeria Police Rescue Kidnapped Hotelier Following Violent Abduction and Ransom Payment
Young Offender Jailed for Rolex Heist and Rape
7 mins ago
Young Offender Jailed for Rolex Heist and Rape
Michigan Trooper Faces Court Over Alleged Assault: A Microcosm of National Debate
7 mins ago
Michigan Trooper Faces Court Over Alleged Assault: A Microcosm of National Debate
Damini Devi, 30, Brutally Murdered in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh: Investigation Underway
8 mins ago
Damini Devi, 30, Brutally Murdered in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh: Investigation Underway
Latest Headlines
World News
Alcohol and Skin Health: The Hidden Impact
31 seconds
Alcohol and Skin Health: The Hidden Impact
Lakers Fan Hits Half-Court Shot, Wins $100,000 in Unforgettable Game Highlight
1 min
Lakers Fan Hits Half-Court Shot, Wins $100,000 in Unforgettable Game Highlight
Andrew Painter: An Undimmed Star in the Shadows
1 min
Andrew Painter: An Undimmed Star in the Shadows
Transforming a Food Desert: New Development Brings Hope to Gila River Indian Community
2 mins
Transforming a Food Desert: New Development Brings Hope to Gila River Indian Community
New Balance Reveals Coco Gauff's Australian Open Kit Featuring a Bold CG1 Colorway
2 mins
New Balance Reveals Coco Gauff's Australian Open Kit Featuring a Bold CG1 Colorway
AFMS and AIIMS Embark on a Joint Venture in Medical Research
4 mins
AFMS and AIIMS Embark on a Joint Venture in Medical Research
Kazakhstan Takes the Helm of CSTO Permanent Council for 2024
4 mins
Kazakhstan Takes the Helm of CSTO Permanent Council for 2024
Steven Gerrard's Swift Response to Gary Neville's 'Tapping Up' Tale
5 mins
Steven Gerrard's Swift Response to Gary Neville's 'Tapping Up' Tale
Canyon-SRAM Reveals Colorful New Kit and Star-Studded Roster for 2024 Season
6 mins
Canyon-SRAM Reveals Colorful New Kit and Star-Studded Roster for 2024 Season
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app