Prison Officer Denies Misconduct and Unauthorized Computer Access Charges

In a twist of events that has caught the public’s attention, prison officer Megan Breen, aged 21, has pleaded not guilty to charges of misconduct in public office and unauthorized computer access at Cardiff Crown Court. Allegations have been levied against her for having an illicit affair with an inmate while working in two different prisons in Gwent, South Wales – HMP Usk, a category C prison, and HMP Prescoed, an open prison. The alleged affair came to light between February and May 2022, raising serious questions about the integrity of prison officials.

Misconduct in Public Office

The first charge brought against Breen accuses her of conducting herself inappropriately by engaging in a relationship with a prisoner, an act that is considered a serious violation of public trust. The law maintains a clear and stringent boundary between prison officers and inmates to uphold the integrity of the correctional system. This charge underscores the gravity of the alleged relationship, highlighting the potential compromise of institutional safety and order.

Unauthorized Computer Access

The second charge adds another layer of complexity to the case. It alleges that Breen accessed a computer program or data without the necessary permissions. While not directly related to the alleged affair, this charge, if proven, could shed light on potential breaches of institutional data and security protocols.

Case Adjourned, Trial in November

The case has been adjourned for the time being, and a trial is slated to take place in November. The incident has cast a shadow over HMP Usk and HMP Prescoed, which are jointly managed facilities. Usk houses 280 inmates, while Prescoed is an open prison housing offenders nearing the end of their sentences. The impact of the allegations on the morale and operations of these facilities remains to be seen, making the upcoming trial a highly anticipated event.