Principal Dan Marburger: A Beacon of Courage Amid Tragedy at Perry High School

On a chilling winter morning, the otherwise peaceful Perry High School in Iowa was disrupted by the devastating sound of gunshots. The school's beloved principal, Dan Marburger, was critically injured during this event on January 4th, leaving a community in shock. Now, the heartbreak deepens as Marburger succumbs to his injuries. His heroic actions during this tragic incident, however, will forever echo in the halls of Perry High School, serving as a testament to his courage and selflessness.

Remembering a Hero

In the face of danger, Marburger put himself between the bullets and his students, willingly embracing peril to protect others. This act of bravery was not uncharacteristic for the man known as a 'gentle giant' to his family and an 'amazing Dad and person' to his daughter Claire. His actions that day, while tragically resulting in his demise, saved countless lives, a fact acknowledged by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. In honor of Marburger, Reynolds has ordered the state's flags to fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral.

A Devastating Incident

The incident occurred at approximately 7:37 a.m., during a breakfast program. With only a few students on campus, the 17-year-old student gunman unleashed his fury, injuring three staff members and four students. Authorities found a pump-action shotgun, a small-caliber handgun, and an improvised explosive device at the scene. The loss of Marburger is a poignant reminder of the lives that were disrupted and forever changed on that horrific day.

A Community in Mourning

Marburger's tragic demise has sent a shockwave through the Perry community, where he had been a fixture for over two decades. His loss has left a void that will be hard to fill. As the community comes to terms with this tragedy, they remember him not only as their principal but also as a dedicated friend and mentor. His legacy will continue to inspire and guide the students of Perry High School, even as the investigation into the tragic incident continues, and the motive behind the horrific act remains unclear.