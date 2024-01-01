Principal Assaulted Over Witchcraft Allegations: A Case of Social Strife in Madhya Pradesh

In an unsettling episode of violence, Lalbahadur Singh, principal of a government college in Sidhi district, Madhya Pradesh, has reported being assaulted by a group of four individuals. The assault, he alleges, was instigated by unfounded rumors of his involvement in witchcraft. This incident, which occurred on December 29, has prompted a police investigation, and a case has been registered under the stringent provisions of the Indian Penal Code, as well as the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Unravelling the Motive

As Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma confirmed, the investigation is currently underway to determine the motive behind this disturbing incident. A video of the assault has surfaced on social media, potentially providing important leads for law enforcement officials. However, the exact trigger of the attack remains unclear and under scrutiny.

Refuting Witchcraft Allegations

In the face of these serious allegations, Principal Singh has firmly refuted the claims of witchcraft. He reportedly became aware of these accusations only through conversations among college employees, who seemed to have been influenced by the circulating rumors.

Addressing Social Strife

The attack on Principal Singh has brought into sharp focus the social strife that can arise from unfounded allegations and superstitions. With the police taking prompt action, it is hoped that the incident can be a catalyst for increased awareness and efforts to address such social issues.