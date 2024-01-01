en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Principal Assaulted Over Witchcraft Allegations: A Case of Social Strife in Madhya Pradesh

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:49 pm EST
Principal Assaulted Over Witchcraft Allegations: A Case of Social Strife in Madhya Pradesh

In an unsettling episode of violence, Lalbahadur Singh, principal of a government college in Sidhi district, Madhya Pradesh, has reported being assaulted by a group of four individuals. The assault, he alleges, was instigated by unfounded rumors of his involvement in witchcraft. This incident, which occurred on December 29, has prompted a police investigation, and a case has been registered under the stringent provisions of the Indian Penal Code, as well as the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Unravelling the Motive

As Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma confirmed, the investigation is currently underway to determine the motive behind this disturbing incident. A video of the assault has surfaced on social media, potentially providing important leads for law enforcement officials. However, the exact trigger of the attack remains unclear and under scrutiny.

Refuting Witchcraft Allegations

In the face of these serious allegations, Principal Singh has firmly refuted the claims of witchcraft. He reportedly became aware of these accusations only through conversations among college employees, who seemed to have been influenced by the circulating rumors.

Addressing Social Strife

The attack on Principal Singh has brought into sharp focus the social strife that can arise from unfounded allegations and superstitions. With the police taking prompt action, it is hoped that the incident can be a catalyst for increased awareness and efforts to address such social issues.

0
Crime India Social Issues
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Armed Police Presence in Auckland Suburb as Two Men Found with Gunshot Wounds in Vehicle

By Mazhar Abbas

Vicious Attack at Mexican Party Highlights Escalating Cartel Violence

By Ebenezer Mensah

Berlin in Lockdown: 300 Jihadis Arrested Amid Unprecedented Disturbance

By Wojciech Zylm

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released on Parole: Plans to Advocate for Victims of Munchausen by Proxy

By Geeta Pillai

Paris New Year's Eve Marred by Riots, Global Cities on High Alert ...
@Crime · 24 mins
Paris New Year's Eve Marred by Riots, Global Cities on High Alert ...
heart comment 0
Illegal Toll Racket Busted in Gujarat’s Morbi district; Two Arrested

By Rafia Tasleem

Illegal Toll Racket Busted in Gujarat's Morbi district; Two Arrested
A Regulatory Twist: Tobacconists Green-Lighted to Sell Ammunition

By Mahnoor Jehangir

A Regulatory Twist: Tobacconists Green-Lighted to Sell Ammunition
New Year Nightmare: Sexual Assault Case in Kitgum Municipality Sparks Safety Concerns

By Safak Costu

New Year Nightmare: Sexual Assault Case in Kitgum Municipality Sparks Safety Concerns
Navi Mumbai Truck Drivers Clash with Police in Protest Against New Law

By Rafia Tasleem

Navi Mumbai Truck Drivers Clash with Police in Protest Against New Law
Latest Headlines
World News
North Central Governors, Led by Abdullahi Sule, to Visit Plateau Over Security Crisis
1 min
North Central Governors, Led by Abdullahi Sule, to Visit Plateau Over Security Crisis
Life Esidimeni Hearings Conclude: Awaiting Justice for 144 Lost Lives
5 mins
Life Esidimeni Hearings Conclude: Awaiting Justice for 144 Lost Lives
BJP Predicts 'Golden Year' in 2024 Elections: A Look at the Political Landscape
5 mins
BJP Predicts 'Golden Year' in 2024 Elections: A Look at the Political Landscape
Coroner Calls on Google and Amazon to Prevent Tragedies Following Chloe Macdermott's Suicide
6 mins
Coroner Calls on Google and Amazon to Prevent Tragedies Following Chloe Macdermott's Suicide
Ketamine: From Party Drug to Potential Cancer Killer?
7 mins
Ketamine: From Party Drug to Potential Cancer Killer?
APC Chieftain Uba Michael Advocates for Unity and Technological Advancement in New Year Address
9 mins
APC Chieftain Uba Michael Advocates for Unity and Technological Advancement in New Year Address
Israel Reports Surge of JN.1 Coronavirus Variant Amidst Ongoing Conflict
10 mins
Israel Reports Surge of JN.1 Coronavirus Variant Amidst Ongoing Conflict
South African Leaders Urge Hope and Unity in New Year Message
14 mins
South African Leaders Urge Hope and Unity in New Year Message
Maltese Striker Andrea Zammit Parts Ways with Messina Calcio, Eyes New Opportunities
14 mins
Maltese Striker Andrea Zammit Parts Ways with Messina Calcio, Eyes New Opportunities
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
2 hours
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
2 hours
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
2 hours
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
2 hours
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2 hours
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
2 hours
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
2 hours
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
3 hours
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
3 hours
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app