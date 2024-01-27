Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Warned of Security Threat Amid Montecito Burglaries

In a quiet corner of Montecito, California, a wave of burglaries has sent ripples of concern through the otherwise serene neighborhood, reaching the doorstep of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The royal couple, currently away in Jamaica for the premiere of 'Bob Marley: One Love', has been alerted by local law enforcement of a potential security threat due to the disturbing rise in local criminal activity.

Believed to be the handiwork of an organized gang, these burglaries have been strategically targeting unoccupied homes located near open spaces. Safes, in particular, have emerged as a primary focus for the criminals. The proximity of these break-ins to the Sussexes' $15 million mansion has understandably escalated concerns for the couple's safety.

Recurring Security Concerns for The Sussexes

This is not the first time that the couple has had to bolster their security since moving to the United States. Since July 2022, multiple break-in alerts have kept their security team on high alert. This team comprises professionals who have previously protected former U.S. Presidents and Secretaries of State, demonstrating the seriousness with which the Sussexes approach their safety.

Despite the looming security concerns, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent trip to Jamaica to support the Marley family has sparked controversy. The timing of their visit, coinciding with significant personal and political events involving the British royal family, has sparked reports of disapproval from Buckingham Palace. This adds another layer of complexity to the already challenging situation.