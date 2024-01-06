Prince Andrew’s Potential US Arrest: Legal Expert Weighs In Amid Resurfaced Allegations

The specter of legal jeopardy looms for Britain’s Prince Andrew as top criminal defense lawyer and former assistant US attorney, Duncan Levin, implied that the US federal government could arrest the royal if he set foot on American soil. The impetus for such an unprecedented move is the resurfacing of sexual assault allegations against Prince Andrew, underscored in the newly released court documents known as the Epstein files.

Federal Intervention: A Matter of High Approval

Levin noted that such an arrest would necessitate the nod from the highest echelons of the Department of Justice. The precedence of former President Donald Trump’s case is indicative that no individual, irrespective of their stature, is beyond the reach of the law in the United States. However, the likelihood of the US seeking to extradite Prince Andrew, who has remained steadfast in his denial of any wrongdoing, is considered slim by Levin.

Prince Andrew: A Recurring Name in the Epstein Files

The allegations against Prince Andrew have surged into the limelight again after his name echoed 70 times in the Epstein files. These files are fraught with accusations of the prince engaging in an orgy with underage girls and instances of inappropriate behavior. Despite these severe allegations, neither the UK nor the US has launched a criminal investigation against Prince Andrew. The Metropolitan Police have expressed their decision not to pursue further action over the claims.

Settlement, Allegations, and Calls for Inquiry

Andrew had previously settled a US civil case with Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused him of sexual assault when she was 17, for an undisclosed amount, without admitting liability. The anti-monarchy group Republic has urged for a criminal investigation into the allegations. The Metropolitan Police have stated that they would assess any new relevant information, but have not initiated an investigation into Prince Andrew.