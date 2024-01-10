Prime Accused in 2010 Kerala Palm Chopping Case Arrested after 13 Years

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made a significant breakthrough in a long-pending case, apprehending Sawad, the prime accused in the 2010 palm chopping incident of Professor TJ Joseph in Kerala, following 13 years on the run. The arrest marks a turning point in a heinous crime that stirred nationwide outrage and led to the ban of the organization involved, the Popular Front of India (PFI).

A Brutal Act in the Name of Faith

Professor Joseph, a faculty member at Newman College in Thodupuzha, had his palm severed by members of the PFI over allegations of blasphemy. He was accused of using the Prophet’s name in a derogatory way on an internal exam question paper. This incident led to his suspension from the college and, ultimately, a brutal attack that occurred while he was returning home from church with his family.

The Fugitive’s Run Comes to an End

Following the attack, Sawad reportedly fled to Bengaluru and had been on the move through various parts of India and the Middle East. His arrest from Kannur ends his 13-year evasion from justice. Sawad is currently under the custody of the NIA’s Kochi unit, with plans for him to be presented in court. With Sawad’s arrest, the NIA is set to submit another supplementary chargesheet in the case.

Justice in Sight

Meanwhile, in a related court proceeding, an NIA court in Kochi sentenced three other individuals to life imprisonment and three more to three-year terms in the second phase trial of the case. The charges included unlawful activities, conspiracy, and terrorist activities. The arrest of Sawad and the sentencing of his accomplices indicates that justice, while delayed, is finally within reach for Professor Joseph and his family.