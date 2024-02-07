Primary Suspect in Jahangirnagar University Rape Case Arrested Amidst Campus Unrest

In a significant development in Bangladesh, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has apprehended Mamunur Rashid Mamun, a primary suspect in a rape case involving a 19-year-old woman at Jahangirnagar University. The arrest took place in the bustling Farmgate area of Dhaka. Simultaneously, Murad Hossain, a student of the university and Mamun's accomplice, was detained in the Naogaon region.

The Incident and Its Fallout

The disturbing incident unfolded on the university's campus when the young woman was brutally assaulted after her husband was confined to a room at Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall. This shocking crime has implicated six individuals, including at least four members of the university's Chhatra League. The immediate aftermath of the incident saw the arrest of four suspects.

Unrest on Campus

This rape case has led to an outpouring of anger and unrest on the university campus. Students have been staging vocal protests, demanding not only the expulsion of the perpetrators but also justice for the survivor. The scale of these demonstrations has been substantial, with hundreds of students congregating in front of the Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall, echoing their demands for action.

Institutional Response

In response to this heinous act, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has constituted a three-member probe committee to thoroughly investigate the rape. Dr Muhammad Alamgir, the UGC Chairman, announced this measure while urging the university authorities to take prompt action against any crime, particularly sexual harassment. Initial actions by the university authorities included withholding certificates of six students and suspending three, as well as the formation of a separate four-member committee to probe the incident. The UGC is also set to investigate the university administration's responsibility in this grave incident.