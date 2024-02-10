Primary School Financial Officer Arrested for Fraud: R2.6 Million Misappropriated

In a startling revelation, a 52-year-old financial officer at a primary school in Delmas is set to appear before the Magistrate Court following her arrest by the Hawks Secunda Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team. The woman, who had been entrusted with managing the school's budget and payments since her appointment in December 2021, stands accused of fraudulently paying herself two bonuses and transferring a staggering amount of R2,665,007.34 from the school's bank account to her personal accounts between March 2023 and November 2023.

Advertisment

A Breach of Trust

The alleged fraud came to light when discrepancies were discovered in the school's financial records. The accused, who had been responsible for the school's financial management, is said to have paid herself two bonuses amounting to R33,780.00 without authorization. This breach of trust was further compounded by the subsequent discovery that she had transferred millions from the school's account to four of her personal Capitec bank accounts.

The Hawks Intervene

Advertisment

Following the discovery of the alleged fraud, the Hawks Secunda Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team was called in to investigate. Their thorough probe led to the arrest of the suspect on February 9, 2024. She is currently in custody and is expected to appear before the Delmas Magistrate Court on February 12, 2024.

This case underscores the importance of robust financial controls in institutions, especially those involved in the education of children. It also highlights the relentless pursuit of justice by law enforcement agencies like the Hawks, who work tirelessly to uncover and prosecute such crimes.

Awaiting Justice

As the accused prepares to face the legal consequences of her actions, the community at large is left grappling with the aftermath of her alleged betrayal. Parents, teachers, and students alike are waiting with bated breath for the outcome of the court proceedings, hoping that justice will be served and trust restored.