Pretoria West Police Arrest Two for Illicit Cigarette Trade, Highlighting Need for Stricter Regulations

In a significant move against the illicit tobacco trade, Pretoria West police have made two notable arrests. A 19-year-old and a 41-year-old were apprehended while selling illegal cigarettes valued at over R50,000. These arrests took place at Pretoria West Tshwane Cash and Carry, also known as Nazir Trading Ltd, on Vom Hagen Street.

Unearthing the Illicit Tobacco Trade

The arrests were facilitated by a tip-off to the police from partner SARS, demonstrating the ongoing collaboration between law enforcement agencies. The suspects, upon arrest, were charged with contravening section 4A of the Tobacco Product Act of 1993 and were subsequently detained at the Pretoria West police station. The seized items, which included 3,335 illegal cigarettes from brands Remington Gold and Sharp, and R188,940 in cash, were booked as evidence for further investigation.

Addressing the Tobacco Problem

The tobacco industry has been grappling with a burgeoning illicit cigarette market, posing a significant threat. This arrest is seen as a victory in the ongoing battle against the illegal tobacco trade. The industry has been lobbying for more stringent regulations and these arrests underline the need for such measures.

The New Tobacco Control Bill

In the wake of these events, tobacco industry workers picketed outside Tshwane House during parliamentary hearings into the Tobacco Control Bill. The bill proposes to supplant the existing 1993 act and introduce stricter measures. These include establishing smoke-free zones, banning vending machine sales, enforcing plain packaging and graphic health warnings, and introducing regulatory measures for electronic nicotine delivery systems. The bill aims to align South African tobacco control laws with the World Health Organization framework.

The accused individuals are scheduled for a court appearance in the Pretoria magistrate’s court later this week. As the illicit tobacco trade continues to be a significant concern, such arrests play a crucial role in curbing this issue and enforcing more stringent tobacco control laws.