Presumptive Field Drug Test Kits: A Major Contributor to Wrongful Convictions

A recent study by the University of Pennsylvania Penn Carey Law School's Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice has brought to light significant flaws in the U.S. criminal legal system. The study points out that the use of presumptive field drug test kits, known for their inconsistent accuracy, contributes to a high number of wrongful convictions each year. The study's findings indicate that of the over 1.5 million drug-related arrests made annually, approximately 773,000 are based on these unreliable field tests.

False Positives: An Unsettling Reality

Field drug tests often lead to 'false positives,' a term used when individuals are wrongly accused of possessing illegal drugs when they do not. This error in judgment has severe implications for those falsely accused. The study's authors reveal that Black individuals are three times more likely than white individuals to be falsely arrested for drugs based on these tests, highlighting an alarming racial disparity.

Critical Voices Against Presumptive Tests

Ross Miller, the Assistant Director of the Quattrone Center and lead author of the report, critiqued the U.S. criminal legal system for its heavy reliance on these tests, especially in the plea bargaining process. This practice often leads to wrongful convictions, further emphasizing the need for a systematic overhaul. Des Walsh, founder of the Roadside Drug Test Innocence Alliance, echoed Miller's sentiments. He stressed the critical importance of the study in exposing the harm caused by these inaccurate tests, particularly to African Americans.

A Commitment to Change

Walsh expressed the Alliance's commitment to working with law enforcement to improve testing methods and policies. The report calls for the implementation of better testing techniques and policy changes to significantly reduce the number of innocent people arrested and convicted due to false test results. These recommended changes include regular blind audits of cases using field tests to determine the error rate and the use of confirmatory testing whenever a guilty plea is accepted, thereby ensuring justice is served.