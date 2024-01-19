Preston Walls Sentenced to 65 Years: A Confrontation of Grief and Justice

The tragic shooting incident that unfolded at the Starts Right Here education program in Des Moines, Iowa, on January 23, 2023, resulted in the untimely deaths of two young boys and left the founder of the program, Will Keeps, injured. Preston Walls, the individual responsible for the act of violence, faced the consequences of his actions when he was convicted and sentenced to a lengthy 65 years in prison for second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, and assault causing serious injury. The emotional weight of the event was palpable when Keeps, also known by his alias Will Holmes, confronted Walls during the sentencing, expressing his disbelief and anguish at the violence that took place in a setting he cherished and over the loss of two boys for whom he cared deeply.

A Gang-related Tragedy

The incident was the outcome of a gang-related conflict, with Walls being a member of one gang and the victims, Rashard Carr and Gionni Dameron, belonging to a rival faction. The court's decision to impose consecutive sentences totaling 65 years, coupled with a restitution order of $150,000 to the victims' families, mirrors the severity of the crime and its lasting impact on the community associated with the Starts Right Here program.

An Emotional Confrontation

Will Keeps' heartfelt statement during the sentencing hearing provided a window into the profound impact of the violence on the survivors and the community. His words conveyed not only the personal loss of the two boys but also the betrayal and heartbreak of witnessing violence unfold in a place intended to provide support and guidance to at-risk youths. The confrontation between Keeps and Walls serves as a potent reminder of the ripple effects of such tragic events on individuals and the communities they influence.

Legal Proceedings and Aftermath

Further, the legal proceedings also involved the acquittal of another individual, Bravon Tukes, who had been accused of murder and other counts for his alleged role as Walls' escape driver. As a key witness, Walls testified in Tukes' trial, stating that Tukes had no involvement in the planning or execution of the shooting.

The sentencing of Preston Walls to 65 years in prison, with a minimum of 40 years to be served before eligibility for parole, reflects the gravity of the crime and its impact on the victims and the community. It also serves as a sobering reminder of the consequences of gang-related violence and the enduring scars it imprints on individuals and communities.

The tragic loss of Rashard Carr and Gionni Dameron, along with the emotional and physical trauma experienced by Will Keeps, has left a lasting imprint on the Starts Right Here program and the broader Des Moines community. The sentencing of Preston Walls marks a significant chapter in the aftermath of the shooting, yet the emotional scars and healing process for those affected will continue for years to come. The poignant expressions of grief and disbelief during the sentencing underscore the profound impact of the violence and the resilience of those who continue to advocate for healing and justice in the wake of such tragedies.