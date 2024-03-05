Preston Violent Assault: Twin Brothers and Accomplice Jailed for Brutal Attack on Neighbour

In a shocking incident in Preston, Desmond Hollinshead, alongside his twin brother Darren and accomplice Matthew Chambers, have been sentenced to a combined total of over eight years in prison for a violent assault on their neighbour, Joseph Gladdon. The attack, which resulted in Gladdon losing a portion of his ear and suffering a broken jaw, took place nearly three years ago in their Moor Nook residence after Gladdon attempted to retrieve a cigarette from their garden.

Details of the Assault

The victim was lured into the house under the guise of friendliness, only to be brutally beaten in a planned attack. Chambers initiated the violence with a punch that broke Gladdon's jaw, followed by a prolonged assault from the Hollinshead twins. In a particularly gruesome act, Desmond Hollinshead bit off part of Gladdon's ear. The attackers even released a pit bull during the assault, adding to the victim's terror.

Legal Proceedings and Sentencing

Desmond Hollinshead, the main perpetrator, received the longest sentence of five years and four months after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm. Chambers and Darren Hollinshead were sentenced to 21 months and 15 months respectively. The court heard about the attackers' troubled backgrounds, including childhoods spent in care, but the judge declared the attack as "sustained and prolonged," highlighting its vicious nature. The victim, still suffering from the physical and psychological aftermath, has been diagnosed with PTSD.

Impact on the Victim

Joseph Gladdon's life has been significantly altered by the attack; facing ongoing medical treatments for his injuries and living with PTSD. He has moved away from Preston in an attempt to recover and rebuild his life, a testament to the lasting impact of the assault. The case has raised concerns about violence and safety in communities, highlighting the need for vigilance and support for victims of such brutal acts.

This harrowing incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential for violence that can lurk within seemingly normal neighborhood relations. It underscores the importance of community awareness and the critical role of the legal system in addressing and penalizing such grievous offenses. As the victims and the Preston community seek to move forward, the long-term effects of this senseless violence will undoubtedly continue to resonate.