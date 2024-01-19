Press Freedom Under Threat: Azerbaijani Journalist Elnara Gasimova Arrested Amid Media Crackdown

In a sobering development echoing concerns for press freedom, Elnara Gasimova, an Azerbaijani journalist linked with the independent online publication 'Abzas Media', was arrested on charges of smuggling. The Baku Court of Appeal dismissed a complaint against her arrest on January 19, despite the defense's arguments against allegations and inconsistencies in the investigation's claims. It appears that the systemic pressures against investigative journalism in Azerbaijan are intensifying.

The Iceberg of Abzas Media Crackdown

Gasimova's arrest is not an isolated incident, but a part of a larger and more alarming trend. She became the sixth journalist and media worker associated with Abzas Media to face arrest, underscoring the relentless crackdown on the publication. The case against Abzas Media took a dramatic turn on November 20, 2023, when an alleged discovery of 40 thousand euros during an office search led to a cascade of accusations. However, the director of Abzas Media denies these allegations, adding another layer of complexity to the unfolding drama.

Retaliation for Investigative Reporting?

The journalists of Abzas Media firmly believe that the crackdown is a reprisal for their investigative work. Over time, they have exposed numerous instances of corruption and shady business dealings linked to high-ranking officials, including the president's family. Despite the mounting pressure, these journalists remain undeterred in their mission to uncover the truth. Gasimova, in particular, expressed a blend of apprehension and resolve ahead of her arrest, emphasizing the importance of continuing her journalistic work.

Freedom of Press Under Threat

The case of Elnara Gasimova and her colleagues signals a troubling trend of press freedom being undermined in Azerbaijan. The court's refusal to transfer investigative journalist Hafiz Babala to house arrest, despite his complaint, further highlights the authorities' seeming disregard for the freedom of the press. As the crackdown on Abzas Media continues, the global community watches with bated breath, hoping for a resolution that upholds the principles of freedom of expression and journalistic integrity.