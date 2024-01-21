Pregnant Women in UK Prisons: A Call for Change Amid Horrifying Incident

UK prisons have become the focal point of heated discussions and renewed advocacy following a heart-wrenching incident at HMP Bronzefield in Surrey. An 18-year-old teenager, Rianna Cleary, found herself alone and in labor for over 12 hours in her cell. She repeatedly pressed the cell bell for help, but no assistance came. Her baby was later found dead, sparking a wave of outrage and concern over the conditions under which pregnant women are incarcerated.

Urgent Measures: Rape Alarms for Pregnant Inmates

As a response to this tragedy, pregnant women in HMP Bronzefield have been provided with rape alarms to summon urgent assistance. The prison's operating company, Sodexo, refers to these as personal alarms, while the Ministry of Justice describes them as alternative alarms. It is a move seen as a testament to the prison's inability to ensure the safety of pregnant women. A total of 44 births occurred in custody in England and Wales in the past year, most of them in hospital. These figures underscore the urgency of the situation.

Call to End Incarceration of Pregnant Women

The incident has reignited calls from campaigners to end the incarceration of pregnant women. Advocacy groups, including Level Up, have been vocal in their criticism. Seyi Falodun-Liburd, of Level Up, stressed that prison is not a safe environment for pregnancy, highlighting the prison's reliance on rape alarms as indicative of a lack of confidence in their ability to ensure safety.

Pregnancy in Prison: A Terrifying Prospect

Experiences shared by former pregnant inmates shed light on the terror of potentially giving birth in prison. One woman described arrangements made with her mother to call emergency services if necessary, a sentiment echoed by another inmate's mother. A recent court of appeal ruling quashed the custodial sentence of a pregnant inmate diagnosed with pre-eclampsia, substituting it with a suspended sentence so she could give birth outside prison. Such cases highlight the need for reconsidering the current practices concerning pregnant women in custody.