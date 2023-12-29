Pregnant Woman Kidnapped in Ogun State Rescued by Police

In a harrowing incident, a pregnant woman kidnapped by gunmen in Ijebu-Igbo, within the Ijebu-North Local Government Area of Ogun State, was successfully rescued by the Ogun State Police Command.

The event transpired around 11:05 pm on Christmas Day. The couple was intercepted by six armed assailants as they were entering their home. The wife was seized, leaving the husband behind in a state of shock and helplessness.

Swift Response to a Distress Call

Upon receiving a distress call, the rescue operation was promptly initiated by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ijebu-Igbo.

A combined team of police officers, operatives from the So-Safe Corps and Amotekun, and other security personnel embarked on an exhaustive search operation through the dense bush. Their relentless efforts bore fruit on Tuesday when they discovered the abducted woman.

Following the successful rescue, the woman was immediately transported to a hospital for treatment. The physical and psychological trauma of the ordeal necessitated prompt medical intervention.

Addressing the Escalating Kidnap Threat

In a public statement, Police Public Relations Officer Omolola Odutola spotlighted an alarming trend: kidnappers seem to be shifting their focus to inner villages as police have amplified the security on highways.

Odutola urged community leaders and traditional rulers to join hands with law enforcement, establishing robust internal security measures to protect their communities. She stressed the crucial role of local communities in notifying the police about suspicious activities.

Under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police Abiodun Alamutu, the Ogun State Police Command remains unyielding in its mission to eradicate criminal activities within the state.