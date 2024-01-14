Pregnant Woman Brutally Attacked in East Delhi; Boyfriend Arrested

In a startling incident that has sent shockwaves through east Delhi, a 19-year-old pregnant woman was found critically injured and abandoned on the roadside. Severe injuries on her face, neck, and head bore an alarming testament to the brutality of her assault. The woman’s boyfriend, a 23-year-old first-year open learning student, has been arrested as the prime suspect in this gruesome episode.

Unfolding of a Tragic Tale

The woman had recently informed her boyfriend about her pregnancy, affirming him to be the father. However, he vehemently denied the claim, leading to a series of disturbing events. He provided her with pregnancy termination pills and conspired to assault her. The police were alerted about the injured woman through a PCR call, triggering a thorough investigation.

Investigation and Arrest

The police painstakingly examined around 120 CCTV footages and interrogated nearly 50 individuals in the pursuit of justice. Their relentless efforts culminated in the apprehension of the prime suspect. A screwdriver and a shaving blade, which are believed to be the weapons used in the attack, were recovered by the police. Subsequently, the accused admitted to his heinous offense, citing the woman’s threats to reveal her pregnancy to his parents as his motive. He confessed to luring her to an isolated location, where he carried out the brutal assault with a blade, a screwdriver, and a heavy stone.

An Unresolved Nightmare

The woman’s condition remains critical, and her unborn child tragically succumbed to the implications of the attack. This horrifying incident has evoked a wave of outrage and horror, raising serious questions about women’s safety. Amidst the chaos and cries for justice, one can only hope for the victim’s speedy recovery and the stern enforcement of law and order.