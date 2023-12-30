en English
Crime

Pregnant Teenager and Boyfriend Found Dead: A Tragic Christmas Tale

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:10 pm EST
Pregnant Teenager and Boyfriend Found Dead: A Tragic Christmas Tale

On the eve of Christmas, a tragic discovery was made – an 18-year-old pregnant woman, Savanah Nicole Soto, and her 22-year-old boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, were found dead inside a car in a San Antonio apartment complex. Both of them had sustained gunshot wounds to the head, an act so heinous that the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled both deaths homicides. The shocking find came after the couple had been reported missing just days before the festive season.

A Capital Murder Investigation

The local police are treating this case as a capital murder investigation. Surveillance videos from nearby locations are being meticulously reviewed with the hope of uncovering clues that might lead to the perpetrator or help identify the sequence of events that led to this devastating incident. In a bid to expedite investigations, the police have also released a video featuring persons of interest in the case. The public has been urged to come forward with any helpful information.

Unborn Life Lost

Savanah Soto was on the brink of motherhood, overdue for her delivery and scheduled for an induced labor when she went missing. The discovery of her body, with a baby car seat in her lap, painted a chilling image of a life cut short just as another was about to begin. The loss of the unborn child adds another layer of grief to this already tragic tale.

A Community in Mourning

The news of the young couple’s violent demise has sent shockwaves through their community. The anguish of their families, who lost their loved ones and a soon-to-be family member in such a horrifying manner, is palpable. The incident, although isolated, serves as a chilling reminder of the violence that can lurk in the most unexpected corners of our society.

The investigation into the deaths of Savanah Soto and Matthew Guerra continues. As the police delve deeper into the case, the community waits, hoping that justice will be served, and the family will get the closure they so desperately need. Until then, all they have are memories of their loved ones and a grief that runs deep.

Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

