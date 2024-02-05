Pregnant Mother Arrested for Fatal Stabbing Over Stolen Plantain in Nigeria

In a tragic turn of events, a mother of nine, Blessing Godday, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman, Mrs. Imeran Idema, over a bunch of plantain in the Adada community of Rivers State, Nigeria. The confrontation occurred when Blessing, who is pregnant, was accused of stealing the plantain to feed her children. During an altercation with Idema, who was guarding the farm, Blessing reportedly inflicted two machete wounds that led to Idema's eventual death.

The incident, which took place on January 28, 2003, led to the arrest of Blessing on a later Friday. After the altercation, Blessing fled the scene, leaving a wounded Idema behind. Idema, who was keeping watch over the plantation for her family, collapsed due to the injuries sustained and subsequently passed away. Following a police investigation, Blessing was apprehended and charged with the dreadful crime.

Subsequent Events

Initially, after her arrest, Blessing was released for medical treatment due to her pregnancy. However, upon learning of Idema's death, the police rearrested her. The Rivers State Police Command confirmed the incident, stating that Blessing has been charged to court.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the Adada community and beyond.