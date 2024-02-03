Pregnant Airport Worker's Death Fuels Outcry, Demands Justice in Mogadishu

In a horrifying act of domestic violence, Luul Abdiaziz, a pregnant worker at Aden Adde Airport, Mogadishu, succumbed to severe burns suffered when she was set on fire. The prime suspect, her husband, Sayid Ali Abdi Haji Daoud, remains at large, as the incident ignites a public outcry and a fervent call for justice.

A six-month pregnant Abdiaziz, who was also the sole caregiver for six orphaned children, underwent treatment at Digfeer Hospital for several days before her tragic demise. Her death has thrust the harsh realities of violence against vulnerable individuals into the national spotlight, prompting urgent calls for protective and judicial measures.

Family Seeks Justice

In their quest for justice, Abdiaziz's family is refusing to conduct burial rites until Daoud is apprehended, and the case is duly adjudicated. Their appeal for swift action has reached the highest echelons of power, with pleas directed to the Somali President and the Banadir regional administration.

The shocking incident serves as a stark wake-up call, underscoring the urgent need for more robust mechanisms to combat domestic violence. It also highlights the urgent need for societal change to ensure the safety and protection of all vulnerable individuals, particularly women and children.