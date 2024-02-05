Power Restored on Highway 111 After DUI Suspect Crashes Into Power Poles

Highway 111 witnessed an unfortunate event on Sunday morning when a suspected DUI motorist crashed into two power poles, causing a significant power disruption. The driver, identified as 37-year-old Camilo Guzman Contreras, seemed to be under the influence of alcohol when the accident occurred around 7:40 a.m. near Clinton Street. The Indio Police Department promptly arrived at the scene, finding that Contreras had not only hit two Imperial Irrigation District power poles but also two fire hydrants. Despite the severe crash, Contreras was found unharmed but displayed clear signs of intoxication.

Arrest and Aftermath

Contreras was subsequently arrested and booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio on charges of driving under the influence. However, he was released the same day on a $3,500 bail bond. The accident had substantial implications, leading to a power outage that affected local businesses. The situation was further complicated as the affected stretch of Highway 111 was reduced to one lane, leading to traffic disruptions and inconvenience to other motorists.

Restoration Efforts

The Imperial Irrigation District swung into action to address the power disruption caused by the crash. Working tirelessly, they managed to repair the power lines and restore electricity by Monday morning. The efforts ensured that the around 1,000 customers affected by the outage were not in darkness for long. However, as of 3 p.m. Sunday, power to the last 4 customers was still being restored.

Advisory and Ongoing Developments

As the clean-up and restoration efforts were underway, drivers were advised to avoid the affected area to streamline the process and prevent further mishaps. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers of driving under the influence and the ripple effects it can have on the community. As the story continues to develop, updates are being closely followed.