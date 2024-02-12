Poultry Farm Owner Killed in Business Robbery: Limpopo Community Demands Justice

In an unfortunate turn of events, a poultry farm owner, Hemmilton Khambana, 54, was fatally shot during a business robbery in Limpopo. The incident took place on February 12, 2024, leaving the community in shock and mourning the loss of one of their own.

Advertisment

The Fateful Encounter

Two armed suspects intruded into Khambana's poultry farm, demanding money. According to the police reports, the suspects robbed Khambana of an undisclosed amount of cash. As Khambana attempted to escape towards the main road, one of the suspects chased him, and in a cruel twist of fate, Khambana was fatally shot.

A Heroic Motorist

Advertisment

A motorist, who chose to remain anonymous, stopped to help Khambana during his desperate escape. Unfortunately, the Good Samaritan heard more gunshots and was forced to flee the scene to save his own life. Despite the danger, the motorist's actions demonstrate the inherent humanity that still exists, even in the face of such a senseless crime.

Police Investigation and Community Response

The suspects fled the scene on foot, leaving the community stunned and grieving for their beloved poultry farm owner. The police have opened cases of murder and business robbery, and they are urging anyone with information to come forward. As the investigation continues, the community stands in solidarity with the Khambana family, seeking justice for Hemmilton.