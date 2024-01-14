Poudre School District's Former Employee, Tyler Zanella, Faces 164 Charges

In a shocking revelation, Tyler Zanella, a former bus attendant of the Poudre School District (PSD), is now facing a staggering 164 charges. These charges primarily consist of assault and harassment against special-needs students, with a significant 34 counts being felony charges of assault against at-risk victims. The arraignment for these charges has been scheduled for January 29.

The Course of Legal Proceedings

The complexities of the case have led to Judge Daniel McDonald granting Zanella three continuances. These continuances are intended to allow additional time for a thorough review of the evidence and contemplation over a potential plea deal. These developments in the case are critical, given the sheer volume and serious nature of the charges.

A Trail of Transgressions

However, Zanella's legal troubles do not end with the aforementioned charges. He was also embroiled in a bond violation linked to an alleged shoplifting incident on December 5. In this instance, he is accused of stealing a pair of earbuds valued at $149.99 from a store. This incident has led to further misdemeanor charges of theft and criminal tampering being filed against him.

In response to being contacted by the police, Zanella agreed to return the earbuds and subsequently received a summons. His bond, which was initially set at $50,000, had previously been increased to $60,000 following a prior violation.

Bond Violation Leads to Increased Bail

In light of his latest arrest, his bond has now been raised to $75,000. Zanella is due to appear in court for this bond violation, adding yet another layer to his already complex and serious legal situation.