Potential Disaster Averted: Time-Bomb Defused on Cox’s Bazar-Bound Bus in Bangladesh

In the early hours of Saturday, in Siddhirganj upazila of Narayanganj district, Bangladesh, a potential disaster was averted when a ‘time-bomb’ like object was successfully recovered from a Cox’s Bazar-bound bus. The bus had commenced its journey from Dhaka, with the suspicious object being identified on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway at Mouchak. The bus supervisor, Md Hasan, reported that the object was found in a passenger’s bag who had boarded in Dhaka’s Gabtoli area but was later discovered missing near Jatrabari’s Hanif Flyover.

Swift Response and Defusal

Upon discovery of the suspicious object at around 10:30 pm, the police were notified through the emergency number 999. A bomb disposal team from the Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit was swiftly dispatched to the scene. In a display of skill and bravery, they managed to safely defuse the device, ensuring the safety of all passengers on board.

Public Safety and Vigilance

Golam Mostafa, the superintendent of Narayanganj Police, confirmed that the bomb had a timer set on it, indicating a potential danger of significant magnitude had the device gone off. The passengers, however, remained unharmed, thanks to the quick response of the police and other authorities. This incident stands as a testament to law enforcement vigilance and public safety measures in Bangladesh.

Significance of the Incident

This incident marks a significant act of public safety and law enforcement vigilance in Bangladesh. It showcases the alertness and swift response of the bus supervisor, the effectiveness of emergency services, and the expertise of the Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit. It also underscores the importance of public awareness and vigilance in ensuring safety and security. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential threats that can emerge and the importance of preparedness and quick response in mitigating them.