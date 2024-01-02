Possible Parole for Disgraced Pop Icon Gary Glitter: A Controversial Decision

Former pop icon Gary Glitter, known legally as Paul Gadd, is potentially up for parole as early as next month, pending a decision by the Parole Board of England and Wales. This development comes after Glitter’s controversial automatic release in February of the previous year, which was cut short due to a breach of his licence conditions. The 79-year-old was then sent back to prison to serve out the remainder of his 16-year sentence for sexually abusing three schoolgirls between 1975 and 1980.

Parole Hearing Amid Public Backlash

The parole hearing, set for January 24, has sparked criticism from Richard Scorer, solicitor for one of Glitter’s victims. Scorer has expressed strong opposition to Glitter’s potential release, advocating for continued imprisonment in the interest of public safety. The decision of the Parole Board, chaired by Caroline Corby, is expected to be announced within two weeks after the closed-door hearing.

A History of Sexual Offences

Glitter’s criminal past includes convictions for attempted rape, indecent assault, and having sexual intercourse with a girl under 13. He was not placed on the sex offenders register for these crimes, as they were committed before the register’s establishment. However, following a 2006 conviction for sexual abuse in Vietnam, he was required to sign the register for life.

Career and Reputation Destroyed

Glitter’s career as a pop singer crumbled after a 1999 conviction for possessing child sex abuse images. This led to a series of legal troubles that spanned multiple countries and ultimately resulted in his 16-year sentence for historic sex attacks on three young girls. His criminal activities were further revealed when he became the first person arrested under Operation Yewtree, an investigation launched following the Jimmy Savile scandal.