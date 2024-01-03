Portsmouth Wakes to Second Shooting of 2024: Woman Injured

In the quiet predawn hours of Portsmouth, Virginia, a moment of violence shattered the calm. At around 2:07 a.m., the Portsmouth Police received a report of gunshots echoing in the vicinity of Westmoreland Avenue and Valhalla Drive. Rushing to the scene, they discovered the grim reality of a woman injured by the gunfire.

Crime Scene: 4700 Block of Race Street

Upon further investigation, the police identified the actual scene of the shooting – the 4700 block of Race Street. Here, they found a car with its windows shattered, a chilling testament to the violence that had unfolded. A woman was also observed in the back of a police vehicle, although her connection to the incident remains unclear.

Victim Rushed to Hospital

The injured woman, bearing an injury to her ear, was immediately transported to a nearby hospital. Fortunately, her injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening. The identity of the woman and her current condition have yet to be disclosed by the authorities.

A Disturbing Trend

This incident marks the second reported shooting in Portsmouth in the nascent year of 2024, painting a troubling picture of violence in the city. In response, the authorities have ramped up their efforts to quell this unsettling trend and bring the perpetrators to justice. They are now actively seeking any information that could aid their ongoing investigation.

Members of the public are urged to contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau or the Crime Line with any information related to the incident. There are also provisions for anonymous reporting through the ‘P3 Tips’ app and the Crime Line website, ensuring that those with crucial information can come forward without fear.