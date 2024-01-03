en English
Crime

Portland Shooting Suspect Arraigned, Pleads Not Guilty

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:30 pm EST
Portland Shooting Suspect Arraigned, Pleads Not Guilty

On December 14, in the quiet yet vibrant Centennial Neighborhood of Portland, a gunshot echoed, cutting through the wintry air and claiming the life of Richard Newman. The suspect, Jessie Garza III, was later apprehended and arraigned in Multnomah County Court, shaking the community to its core and beginning a complex legal saga.

From Incident to Indictment

As a result of meticulous investigation by homicide detectives, 33-year old Garza was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on a warrant for Newman’s fatal shooting. The indictment came on December 22, 2023, eight days after the incident, marking the grim conclusion of the preliminary investigative phase.

Arraignment and Denial

Upon his arraignment, Garza pleaded not guilty to the charges related to Newman’s death. The plea, announced by Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt, marked the commencement of a judicial journey that is likely to be closely watched by residents of the Centennial Neighborhood and beyond.

Additional Charges and Legal Proceedings

Garza’s legal woes did not end with the murder charge. He also faces an attempted murder charge for allegedly firing at a Portland Police Officer during his arrest, further complicating his defense. As he remains in custody, the community awaits the ensuing murder bail hearing and further legal proceedings, the outcomes of which will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the region’s sense of justice and security.

Crime United States
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

