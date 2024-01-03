en English
Crime

Portland Police Bureau Takes Action Against Street Takeovers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:39 pm EST
Portland Police Bureau Takes Action Against Street Takeovers

In light of recent events, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) has voiced its understanding of the community’s frustrations over the dangerous and disruptive street takeover events and street racing. The PPB has echoed these concerns and offered assurances that they are committed to taking decisive action to combat these activities. Mike Benner, the public information manager for PPB, has further reaffirmed this commitment, emphasizing the bureau’s determination to carry out targeted missions addressing these issues.

Portland Police’s Stance

The PPB has been clear about their stand on street takeovers, and they are planning more targeted missions to tackle this problem. They have also issued a stern reminder to participants in these street takeovers, warning them of the potential criminal charges they could face.

Andy Ngo’s Exposé

Journalist Andy Ngo recently exposed a chaotic incident on New Year’s Eve in Portland, where gunfire erupted amid reckless driving stunts during a street takeover. Ngo’s report underscored the dangers of disregarding laws and indulging in reckless behavior, prompting a broader discussion about enforcing regulations and safeguarding public safety.

Collaboration For Swift Justice

For effective containment of these unruly behaviors and to protect law-abiding citizens, a collaborative approach involving law enforcement, community leaders, and ordinary citizens is crucial. The PPB’s recent operation against illegal street racing and takeovers is a testament to this. The operation resulted in 19 arrests, 13 citations, and the recovery of 7 firearms. It also led to the towing of 21 vehicles, significantly disrupting the infrastructure of these illegal gatherings.

Portland Police Chief Bob Day and Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt lauded the operation’s effectiveness. They highlighted the potential deterrent of Oregon Senate Bill 615, which enhances penalties for those engaging in illegal street racing. The bureau has also updated its vehicle towing policy to combat street takeovers, allowing towing for violations such as lack of valid driving privileges and insurance.

In summary, the PPB’s stance and planned actions underscore its ongoing efforts to ensure public safety and order by curtailing illegal street activities. Their work serves as a reminder that everyone has a role to play in maintaining the peace and safety of our communities.

BNN Correspondents

BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged.

