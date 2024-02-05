Portland Police Bureau Launches City-Wide Search for Missing Child, Alexander Lewis Jr.

In a burgeoning case that has gripped the city of Portland, local authorities have issued an urgent call for public assistance in locating a missing and endangered child, identified as 10-year-old Alexander Lewis Jr. Last seen on February 2, 2024, the young boy has since disappeared without a trace, prompting heightened concerns and a city-wide search.

A Disappearance Fraught with Anxiety

Alexander's disappearance has sent waves of anxiety rippling through the community. He was last spotted departing from his father's residence situated at the crossroads of East Burnside Street and SE 146th Avenue. From there, a witness claimed to have seen him alight from a bus near SE 202nd Avenue and NW Division Street in Gresham. It's conjectured that Alexander was attempting to navigate his way to his mother's home near NW 12th Street and NW Wonderview Drive, but he has remained unseen since.

Endangered and Missing: A Dire Situation

Given both his tender age and the length of his absence, detectives have classified Alexander as an endangered individual. A sense of urgency colors their efforts as each passing moment could be critical in ensuring the child's safe return. The police are pleading with the public to come forward with any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, to aid in the search for the young boy.

An Appeal to the Public

Alexander Lewis Jr. is described as a Black male of average build for his age, standing approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing around 130 pounds. Unfortunately, there are no details available about his clothing at the time of his disappearance. The Portland Police Bureau has strongly urged anyone with knowledge of Alexander's whereabouts to reach out to their Missing Persons Unit, referring to the case number 24-26263.