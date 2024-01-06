en English
Crime

Portland Police Arrest Man in Major Auto Theft Case

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:05 am EST
In the early hours of a brisk Friday morning at Northeast 162nd and Halsey, Portland, Oregon, law enforcement officials apprehended a man linked to a substantial auto theft operation. The suspect, 53-year-old Joseph Allen Beard, was suspected of exploiting an illicit towing service, Maters Auto Recycling, to pilfer vehicles and subsequently trade them as scrap metal.

Unraveling Operation MistleTow

The case, dubbed as Operation MistleTow, was directed by the Auto Theft Task Force of the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. Their objective was to zero in on major offenders and secure prison sentences for them. Deputy District Attorney Cody Linderholm stated that Beard’s arrest is a significant stride towards this goal.

The Trail of Stolen Vehicles

Between August and November 2023, Maters Auto Recycling reportedly sold 80 cars to Rivergate Scrap Metal. Upon investigation, at least five of these were confirmed to be stolen, and approximately 17 had tampered vehicle identification numbers (VINs). For these vehicles, Rivergate Scrap Metal paid a total of $29,000. This revelation hints at a potential loophole in the laws governing scrap yards and necessitates a more comprehensive due diligence process for vehicle intake.

From a Senior Citizen to a Significant Lead

The investigation received a pivotal lead from a 79-year-old woman who stood up to Beard when he attempted to steal her Cadillac. Her courage and prompt action played a crucial role in Beard’s ultimate apprehension. Beard is now facing multiple charges related to the auto theft operation and the specific incident on December 9. He is currently housed in the Multnomah County Detention Center.

As law enforcement continues its investigation into the case, it sheds light on the pressing need to overhaul outdated laws surrounding scrap yards and the due diligence process. The case serves as a stark reminder that a vehicle could be more than just a mode of transport—it could be someone’s livelihood or a lifeline for a community member.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

