Portland Construction Worker Charged with Car Theft: A Breakthrough in Auto Crime

A string of car thefts has led to the arrest of 34-year-old construction worker Tajhon Hunt in Portland. Hunt has been charged with two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle after two stolen Toyota Probox vehicles were discovered during a police operation in Cane Wood, Hope Bay.

Stolen Vehicles Discovered

The police operation, which took place between 7:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on a Tuesday, led to the discovery of the two vehicles, each stolen from different locations. The first vehicle was identified as being stolen from St Thomas on October 16, 2023, while the other vehicle had been reported stolen from Sherwood Forest on December 3, 2023.

Details of The Investigation

Upon further investigation, the police found that the vehicle stolen in December had been completely dismantled, with its chassis numbers meticulously erased. This discovery added a layer of complexity to the case, demonstrating the depth of the criminal act.

Apprehension and Charges

Hunt was arrested and subsequently charged after a question-and-answer session conducted with his lawyer present. He is now awaiting the finalization of his court date. The arrest of Hunt marks a significant breakthrough in the effort to crack down on auto theft in Portland.