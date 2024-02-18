Portable's Music Studio Burgled: A Tale of Betrayal and Resilience

In the quiet hours of Saturday morning, February 17, 2024, in Sango-Ota, Ogun State, the unexpected happened. Renowned Nigerian street-pop artist, known professionally as Portable, or Habeeb Okikiola by his birth name, fell victim to a burglary at his music studio. This incident wasn't just a theft; it was a personal attack on the singer's sanctuary of creativity. In a distressing turn of events, valuable items and studio equipment, collectively worth millions of naira, were spirited away by unknown burglars. The incident has shaken the local music community and raised alarms about the safety of artists' creative spaces.

Advertisment

The Break-In: A Calculated Attack

The robbers executed their plan with precision, choosing the early hours when the streets were silent, making their way into the studio through a window. Among the stolen items were a sound card, mixer, television set, and a PlayStation 5 game console. These weren't just tools for Portable's craft but pieces of his journey, each holding countless hours of creativity and hard work. Portable took to social media to express his frustration and despair, sharing videos and posts that depicted the aftermath of the burglary. His voice, usually vibrant with the energetic beats of his music, carried a tone of betrayal and warning: "Trust nobody."

Portable's Resolve and Warning

Advertisment

Despite the tangible loss of valuable equipment, Portable's response to the burglary was marked by an unexpected calm. He emphasized that the group behind the attack had always intended harm and highlighted the importance of being cautious. The singer's message was clear: the physical items could be replaced, but the sense of betrayal lingered. Portable, who has risen to prominence through his unique sound and relentless work ethic, stressed the lesson of carrying one's source of wealth and the futility of misplaced trust. This incident marks the second time his studio has been targeted, yet Portable's spirit remains undeterred.

The Community's Response

In the wake of the burglary, the local and online music communities have rallied around Portable, offering support and echoing his calls for caution. The incident has sparked a wider conversation about the security of artists' workspaces and the need for vigilance against internal and external threats. As Portable navigates the aftermath of this violation, his resilience and determination to rebuild serve as a testament to his character. The burglary, while a setback, has not quelled his creative spirit, and he vows to pursue the perpetrators and strengthen his defenses against future attacks.

The burglary of Portable's music studio in Sango-Ota is more than a tale of loss; it's a narrative interwoven with themes of betrayal, resilience, and the harsh realities facing rising stars in the music industry. As the investigation continues and Portable rebuilds, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities artists face in safeguarding their creative expressions. Yet, amid the challenges, Portable's resolve remains a beacon for many, showcasing the strength to rise above adversity and continue the journey of musical exploration.