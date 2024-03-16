Port Harcourt Shaken: Man Shot Dead by Suspected Cultists, Police Investigate

In a shocking incident that has rattled the community of Port Harcourt, a man was tragically shot dead by gunmen believed to be part of a cult group. The killing took place along the Nanka Lumumba Diobu axis, inciting fear and chaos among locals. As the investigation unfolds, authorities are determined to bring the culprits to justice, dispelling rumors of a cult war while emphasizing the targeted nature of the attack.

Advertisment

Chaos Unfolds in Port Harcourt

According to eyewitness accounts, the victim was merely purchasing noodles when he was ambushed and fatally shot in the head by three assailants. The attack occurred around 8 pm, at a time when many were outside seeking respite from the heat. The sudden violence prompted residents to flee or hide, marking a night of terror for the community. The aftermath left a chilling scene with the area cordoned off by police as they later removed the victim's body.

Police Response and Investigation

Advertisment

Grace Iringe Koko, the spokesperson for the Rivers State police command, confirmed the incident but clarified that it was not related to a cult war. Instead, the act was carried out by cult members in a targeted attack. The police have launched a comprehensive investigation to track down and apprehend those responsible. This commitment to justice is a silver lining for the community, offering hope that such violence will not go unpunished.

Community Impact and Concerns

The incident has sparked widespread concern among Port Harcourt residents regarding their safety and the presence of cult-related activities. While the police work diligently to resolve this case, the community remains on edge, hoping for a swift return to peace and security. This event underscores the urgent need for continued vigilance and cooperation between law enforcement and the public to combat the menace of cultism.

This tragic incident not only highlights the perils of cultism but also the resilience of a community in the face of adversity. As the investigation progresses, it is crucial for all stakeholders to work together in addressing the root causes of such violence, ensuring a safer environment for all residents of Port Harcourt.