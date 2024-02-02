Port Arthur Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Burglary Suspect

The Port Arthur Police Department (PAPD) is currently in the process of investigating a burglary in the 700 block of Trinity Avenue, with a unique suspect, Ricardo Hernandez, believed to be at the helm. Hernandez, a 32-year-old man of distinctive appearance, is not only associated with this particular burglary but also suspected in a series of similar crimes in the area.

Hernandez's Identification

Hernandez is described as being around 5'10'' tall, weighing approximately 230 pounds. What sets him apart, however, are his tattoos. These include one located conspicuously below his right eye and a prominent wolf tattoo gracing his neck/throat area. The distinctive markings serve as an aid to his identification.

The Public's Role in the Investigation

The PAPD is actively appealing to the community for its assistance in locating Hernandez. His track record of alleged crimes and his physical appearance have led to him being considered dangerous, a risk to public safety. The police department is urging the public not to engage or attempt to apprehend him if encountered.

Channels to Report Information

Residents with any information regarding Hernandez's whereabouts are advised to contact the Port Arthur Police Department or Crime Stoppers of SETX. The PAPD can be reached at 409-983-8600, and Crime Stoppers at 409-833-8477. The public's cooperation is crucial in aiding the police's efforts in ensuring safety and resolving the case.