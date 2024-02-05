Port Angeles Incident: Two Children Found in Crashed Van, Parents Arrested

In a shocking incident, two young children, aged 2 and 1, were found abandoned in a crashed van in Port Angeles. The van collided with a parked truck on Deer Park Road, hitting it with enough force to rotate the vehicle 90 degrees. The driver, who had fled the scene, left the children in car seats that were improperly attached. Remarkably, the infants emerged unscathed from the ordeal and were rushed to Olympic Medical Center for a precautionary check-up.

Children Temporarily Released to Mother

The children were temporarily released to their mother, Lathina M. Swagerty, who arrived at the hospital shortly after the incident. However, this initial sense of relief soon gave way to a more complicated turn of events. Swagerty, aged 25, reportedly made false statements to law enforcement about the identity of the driver, claiming he was a friend from Tacoma.

Witnesses Recount Disturbing Scene

Based on eyewitness accounts, a male with long hair was seen fleeing the scene of the collision. He was also observed discarding a handgun into a dumpster nearby. This man was later identified as Cody B. Runnion, a 32-year-old Port Angeles resident. Runnion was eventually located at a Sequim-area motel where he attempted to escape when deputies arrived.

Parents Arrested, Children in Protective Custody

Following the incident, both Swagerty and Runnion were arrested the next day. Swagerty faced charges for making false statements to law enforcement and obstruction, while Runnion was charged with hit and run, abandonment of a dependent person, and unlawful possession of a firearm. The children, discovered with Swagerty's friends following the arrests, were promptly taken into protective custody by Child Protective Services.