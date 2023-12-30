Pop Star Gloria Trevi Accused in New Lawsuit of Procuring Teens for Sex Cult

In a recent development, pop star Gloria Trevi, along with her former manager Sergio Andrade and co-defendant Mary Boquitas, are facing a new lawsuit. Two women, referred to as Jane Doe 3 and Jane Doe 4, accuse the trio of procuring vulnerable teens for a sex cult. The 98-page complaint outlines allegations of sexual assault, manipulation, and threats.

Allegations of Sexual Assault and Manipulation

According to the lawsuit, Trevi and her co-defendant allegedly recruited women into Andrade’s circle, fully aware of the impending abuse. Jane Doe 3 alleges that Trevi facilitated her rape by Andrade and coerced her and her sister into submission by threatening their careers. The complaint includes disturbing charges of forced group sex and physical abuse.

Claims Spanning Across Borders

The alleged abuse wasn’t confined to a single country. It reportedly spanned across multiple nations and continued until the arrest of Trevi, Andrade, and Boquitas in 2000. The complaint also reveals instances of manipulation by Trevi, which included threats of suicide if a 13-year-old girl in the group refused Andrade’s sexual advances.

Repercussions and Responses

This isn’t the first lawsuit against the pop star. Two other Jane Does have previously accused Trevi of similar abuse when they were minors. However, Trevi has denied the allegations, asserting she herself was a victim of Andrade’s abuse. She has further responded by filing a lawsuit against Andrade. The new lawsuit comes under a legal provision that allows victims of adult sex abuse to sue with expired claims, provided there was an attempted cover-up.

The lawsuit against Trevi, known for her rebellious image and music, brings to the forefront the dark side of the entertainment industry, exposing the alleged exploitation and abuse of vulnerable young women.

